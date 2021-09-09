How to dress for Fashion Week when you are not invited to Fashion Week

In a different, slightly less apocalyptic era when not all humans had lost their already shriveled minds, getting dressed every day was a fairly straightforward task. Are you going to your shitty job? Here are your crappy work clothes. First date with someone less attractive than you? Here are your half-hearted first date clothes. Concert? Comfortable shoes. Wedding? A warm dress, but if you’re polite what I’m not slightly cooler than the bride. Deli sandwich? Adidas slides. The gym? How should I know! You understand the basics. Dressing was just easier before.

Now, 400 terrifying years later, we’ve spent too many days on psychic hiatus as punishment for the havoc we’ve done on our mother, the earth, and we’re faced with the question of, uh, hello? What to wear now? And, to make matters worse, his Fashion Week. What are we even supposed to wear to be among the most stylish? The rules have changed, the events are endless, the variations evolve, the song never ends and contrary to popular belief, it does not stay the same. Some of us have lost larger parts of our brains than others and simply can’t remember or know what to wear. Lucky for you, I yes, that’s right, I can help you. I can help.

AND JEANS

Haha okay, cool, that was a good start.

DOUBLE JACKET, ONE OVER THE OTHER

There are very few people who are really cool like Rubies and Bigfoot, you will probably never see one in real life. It’s for this reason that we have to pretend to know cool things, even though we’ve never met them, by imagining what a cool person would do. I started badly: I wear a jacket over another jacket. Ended. Sounds right. Now it’s your turn: imagine what a cool person could do and do it.

CIGARETTES

Although I don’t smoke and I don’t encourage anyone to smoke because it’s bad for you, if you show up to the underground bar off my mind and say the password Your duck needs a showerI am going to tell you the truth, that cigarettes are cool. No education to the contrary can undo decades of advertising that has made us believe that something that literally kills you faster is amazing and chic. Don’t know what to wear tonight? Put on anything and smoke a cigarette.

SORRY I CAN NOT

There is no word more powerful in English than no, and yet so few people believe in saying it even when they really want to. For all events big and small that you’re invited to this fall, including getting back to the office, all you have to do is say no, sorry I can’t. It saves you the emotional burden of knowing how to dress again. Carry whatever floats to the top of your drawers and leave it there. No, sorry!

IT’S CELEBS TIME

There is one hugely needed goal that celebrities fulfill and it cannot be underestimated. Sometimes you have to watch a celebrity and go ohhh i like that, that looks cool. Its cleaning. Give it a try. If you have a hard time remembering how to put on a pant leg, let alone the next, all you have to do is think of a celebrity whose style you like (e.g. the inanimate cast of Fragile rock) and use them as your north star. Google a bunch of pictures and do a little mood board and do what they do until you remember how to do what you do.

CARRY EVERYTHING, BABY!

It’s been a very long time since we’ve been in each other’s company and let me just say, it shows! It’s been so long since your coworker Frank and your favorite bartender Missy can’t even remember how you look, not even what kind of clothes you wear, or if you have a good or a bad style or worse yet, a completely inevitable style. and mechanical. Ouch. One way to pull yourself together is to wear a new outfit every day from the clothes you already own. Do you feel whimsical today and utilitarian the next day? The only rule is that you can’t repeat any part of your outfit until you have gone through it all. Notice what works best for you and follow this path forever. Throw away the rest of the stuff.

ARE OLIVES GOOD FOR YOU?

I eat a lot of olives and have never really thought about whether olives are actually good for me. I just keep putting them in my mouth with reckless abandon, never getting my fill. I checked it out recently and it turns out they are high in vitamin E and might also help prevent the effects of osteoporosis, which is rampant in my family, but they are salty and oily so I have to be careful not to eat too much of it, which I don’t. Just thinking about it and researching picholine olives, the best of all olives grown in France, made me forget for 25 minutes that I don’t know what to wear tonight. Research can be powerful.

JUST RIGHTENING REGRESS AND DISSOLVING IN NON-EXISTENCE

Close your eyes and scroll to a random date in your Google Photos (or whatever image archive tool you use, maybe an album you love?). Look at what you were wearing that time in your life, that’s what you are wearing now. Good luck.

Dayna evans is a writer in Philadelphia.