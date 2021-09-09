An ode to the craziest shoes in fashion

Fashion has a penchant for the strange. The tracks serve as breeding ground for fetishes and perversion to mingle with art in the form of clothing. Another fashion accessory, especially shoes, provides a way for designers to flesh out their deepest fantasies beyond the obstacles of ready-to-wear. Shoes have a particular affinity for the weird, and a quick glance at the arc of weird, wacky shoes reflects, as fashion so often does, changing societal norms.

By its structure, the shoe offers a materialist support different from its ready-to-wear counterpart. Creative Director and Senior Curator of the Bata shoe museum in Toronto, Elizabeth Semmelhack argues that shoes have served as art since hems rose above the ankles in the 1920s, although real experimentation began with platforms in the 1930s and later in the 1970s. “Shoes are like architecture. Unlike a dress or blouse that requires your own physical body to be the frame to take shape, the shoes are really self-contained, so they already have a sort of sculptural presence that I think you see. designers are really starting to play with it. “

Look at the high heel, even in its simplest, wacky form to say the least. Semmelhack, who points to her equestrian origins, says that outside of the horse, women’s heels “don’t make sense.” This superfluous design, sculptural in essence, offers a ready vehicle for artistic expression. The designers took the opportunity to push the limits of podiatry expression.

With his “Plato’s Atlantis” collection in spring 2010, designer Alexander McQueen, famous or rather infamous, launched his “Armadillo” boots, rounded and vertiginous heels made possible only by a hidden platform that made the models wobble. precariously on the track. . Miuccia Prada favored an incendiary approach in 2012, representing flames bursting from the heels of wedge shoes. Even feminist champion Phoebe Philo experimented with modern interpretations of a high heel in Clineone, a particular pair from 2013 that featured fingernails painted on its exterior. The exaggerated high heel underlined an important but rather archaic trope of femininity. What could be a stronger statement of wealth or status than owning shoes that prevent the wearer from simply walking? While wacky shoes have served as a bourgeois statement before with an emphasis on lack of functionality, a more modern, crazy sneaker merges the artistic with the practical change literally portrayed in Stella McCartney’s wedge tennis shoes and sneakers. heels by Raf Simon for Dior. Thanks to Virgil Abloh and his contemporaries, the functional shoe in its most eccentric forms is now driving much of the fashion conversation. Not only does the sneaker have an artistic appearance, but the artists themselves got involved. “Tom Sachs, Takashi Murakami, Daniel Arsham, Chantal Martin, these are all artists who have started to focus on both the physical structure of a sneaker and what can be done with it.” Take for example the artistry of the Dave White Jordan 1s or the sartorial perplexities of any sneaker collaboration with Sacai involved. These extravagant sneakers signify a big change not only in menswear but also in fashion in general. Once European men decided that rationality was synonymous with masculinity, they gave up on fashion and adopted a dress code similar to that of a uniform. From the 1980s, sneakers loosened the screws on this facade. “This is where a lot of men take their biggest sartorial risks,” says Semmelhack. “They can wear relatively conservative clothes, but will be willing to wear shoes that are more exaggerated, more striking and directly related to the fashion industry.” Although sneakers have brought men into the fashion conversation, when I ask him which shoe marked the most significant culture change in the past two decades, his answer surprises me. “The Croc,” she announces confidently. Worn by everyone from Nicki Minaj to Brooke Shields to Justin Bieber, the rubber clog has a trendy moment. Salehe Bembury, previously vice president of sneakers and men’s shoes at Versace, recently gave a first look at his collaboration with the nostalgia-inducing mark, representing a pictorial interpretation of the classic, albeit squeaky, silhouette. Kanye West’s Yeezy foam runner gives the Croc an aesthetic nod. Even the Bottega Veneta rubber boot is not this in the distance.