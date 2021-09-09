Houston designer Cesar Galindo to be featured at New York Fashion Week in Times Square





New York Fashion Week is back for the first time in person since the start of the pandemic.

Some creators present collections in person and online, while others opt only for live streaming.

Houston designer Cesar Galindo will present his spring 2022 collection in Times Square on Sunday. Her show will feature a new model – Taylor Ayanna Crawford, a Howard University student, and daughter Yolanda Adams, a Grammy-winning gospel singer, also from Houston. “I met Yolanda through my friend Kevin Jeffries at the Fashion Houston Wortham Theater debut, where I opened the show,” said Galindo. “She was a VIP guest and Taylor was a beautiful young girl. Everything is going in circles and now it is a beautiful young woman who will make her debut with me on the catwalks at New York Fashion Week. Life is magic. MORE FROM JOY SEWING: In quarantine on vacation. Nothing like safe travel with children during a pandemic Here’s what Galindo had to say about life during the pandemic and the return of NYFW. How has life changed for you during the pandemic? Life is picking up at first speed, slowly and steadily. I have had time to reassess what is important and where I am going. The universe has spoken. We have to slow down. My wish is that we do not come back to full speed so quickly and that we do not forget so quickly. I haven’t stopped working and technology has helped me with all of that. I have done great creative projects for the corporate world and continue to work for Kimora Lee Simmons. I am excited about the commercial launch of BABY PHAT, which I have worked very hard on. At the same time, I decided to make my namesake collection CESAR GALINDO, and I am delighted to do a parade for people in the middle of Times Square. What impact has the pandemic had on your business? The impact affected all retail businesses, from the smallest to the largest. Everyone was affected and many did not. So less is more, tighter capsule collections, less stress. What is the theme / inspiration for your collection this season? Pop, color, joy, happiness. We need a break from the dark, so the collection is sex, a little reason to get dressed, to get out of pajamas. On HoustonChronicle.com: Houston designer Chasity Sereal to star at Bravo’s “Project Runway” How do you want people to feel when they see your pieces? I want them to see my happiness. Feel the joy and smile. Feel good and be excited to be alive. What’s the next step for you? I was picked up by Fred Segal in the Hamptons. It’s a great opportunity to enter the retail world for me. I am also currently working on BABY PHAT spring / summer 2022. INFORMATION LETTER Join the conversation with HouWeAre We want to foster conversation and highlight the intersection of race, identity, and culture in one of America’s most diverse cities. Sign up for the HouWeAre newsletter here.

