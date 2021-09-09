10 emerging designers to know before New York Fashion Week





New York Fashion Week is officially back, and several major American brands such as Thom Browne, Altuzarra and Gabriela Hearst are returning from Paris to participate in the IRL festivities. Star names aside, one of NYFW's distinct joys is always discovering all the new and emerging talent that is also on the agenda – and for Spring 2022, there's plenty to do. Fortunately, in the age of social media brand discovery is easier than ever, which means if you follow the style set on Instagram, chances are you are already familiar with the new names that are making. their appearance. Fashionable stars like Hailey Bieber rocked Kim Shui's sexy and party-ready designs. We can also thank Kim Kardashian for showing us the second skin dresses from former Yeezy designer Maisie Wilen with '80s inspired prints. Hinting at a larger roster of talent, the calendar also includes names like Black Fashion Fair darlings Theophilio and House of Aama. Fans of independent fashion will appreciate A. Potts, Private Policy and Barragán's inclusive approach to dressing. In the end, while you can come for the names of the power plants, be sure to to stay for the next generation. Ahead is an organized list of emerging names to have on your radar.

1 Maisie Wilen Chances are, you already know the name Maisie Wilen. Yeezy's protege (real name Maisie Schloss) quickly rose to fame after seeing Kim Kardashian sporting her psychedelic striped dresses and skirts – in several different colors – in 2019. As to what to expect from the based designer in Los Angeles for the spring. 2022, one can only assume that there will be plenty of fun colors and fabrics, as a fun, sweet take on style is what the brand has become known for. 2 Theophilus Defended by industry insiders like luxury boutique TA owner Telsha Anderson and Black Fashion Fair founder Antoine Gregory, Theophilio is already becoming a household name. Jamaican-American designer Edvin Thompson creates contemporary clothing with an island feel and a Brooklyn heart. Between the unique Family Reunion brand t-shirts that have made waves this summer and its carefully woven selection of knits, Theophilio has pieces for everyone. 3 Aama House Founded by mother-daughter designer duo Akua Shabaka and Rebecca Henry, House of Aama creates timeless pieces inspired by the Black experience. The brand is produced entirely in Los Angeles, giving it an undeniably laid back appeal in keeping with the West Coast lifestyle. Think of effortless pieces like loose tops and wrap skirts with neat details that will have great lasting power in your wardrobe. 4 Kim shui With over 180,000 Instagram followers, Kim Shui has garnered some pretty high profile admirers. Her super sexy party outfit infused with intricate designs is coveted by Hailey Bieber and Gigi and Bella Hadid. The aesthetics and fitted silhouettes of the Y2K-meets-Bratz doll will undoubtedly take the brand to the next level. 5 Private policy As inclusive as it is avant-garde, New York and Shanghai-based Private Policy brand offers everything from activewear to casual tailoring to evening dresses. The brand's founders, Haoran Li and Siying Qu, apply sustainability efforts that are at the forefront of the brand's ethics, with an emphasis on genderless silhouettes and high-quality fabrics. One can also expect many tactile finishes like open mesh overlays to amplify the overall sensory experience of each collection. 6 Social work Social-Work is a New York-based brand founded by Chenghui Zhang and Qi Wang that specializes in cool clothing with a distinct downtown feel. Combining Chinese design elements like utilitarian silhouettes with Western details, each collection brings a human touch to the design and production process. Doing its best to shed light on the industry's 'underdogs', the brand offers a much-needed level of transparency with a database on its e-commerce site that lists who makes the parts and how many hours each. takes from start to finish. to end. 7 Barragan Inspired by designer Victor Barragán's version of Mexico, Barragán represents the future of fashion in the best way. The unisex label draws attention to the Mexican capital's status as a burgeoning style center while incorporating elements of the rich culture into the process. A prime example: His popular leather spiral pants are inspired by an ancient petroglyph symbol that represents life's evolution and journey. The brand has become a favorite among underground fashion fans who are looking for something a little more edgy. 8 Puppets and puppets As the name suggests, emerging brand Puppets and Puppets designs clothes that feature a playful approach to doll silhouettes. From Marie-Antoinette-inspired mini-dresses with baroque prints to playful accessories like its viral and pomegranate cookie bags, the brand doesn't take itself too seriously (aside from its focus on using recycled materials. recycled) and in turn brings fun back into fashion for the new season. 9 A. Potts If you don't know A. Potts yet, it's time to get to know each other. A unisex brand with clean lines and impeccable cuts, its creator, Aaron Potts, was born in Detroit but raised in Brooklyn, and like many other BIPOC designers in the industry, he discovered his love for fashion through well-dressed members at church in their Sunday best. Each of the designer's collections are designed to transcend seasons and trends, making them wardrobe icons you never thought you needed. ten LRS studio A prime example of how fashion and art coincide, contemporary brand LRS focuses on concepts that come to life. From bold patterns directly inspired by fine art photography to unexpected versions of classics like the denim jacket and blazer, each piece is designed to stand out. The brand was created by Mexican designer Raul Solis, who has a solid background in the industry – he created denim for Proenza Schouler – to his credit. Shelby ying hyde

Shelby Ying Hyde is a Brooklyn-based shopping and fashion contributor, BAZAAR.com, with signatures on The Zoe Report, Teen Vogue, Essence, Nylon, Elite Daily and more.

