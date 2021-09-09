Pepsi mixes NFL and New York Fashion Week launches into capsule collection





Dive brief: Pepsi partners with legendary Harlem fashion designer Dapper Dan for a limited edition capsule collection, by Press release. The apparel release is scheduled for the start of the NFL season (September 9) and New York Fashion Week (September 11).

The Pepsi x Dapper Dan Football Watching Capsule Collection features a collectable Pepsi lounge chair, hoodie, bob and can. The luxury lounge gear is inspired by classic soccer jerseys and is made in the Dapper Dan logo style.

The capsules are available from September 9 to 23 on MadeForFootballWatching.com/DapperDan to the first 400 consumers who register, the first three receiving the handmade lounge chair. The capsule is part of the brand’s larger campaign “Made For Football Watching” which aims to equip fans to watch football at home. Dive overview: Pepsi continues its “Made For Football Watching” campaign, which is in its second year, pairing NFL and New York Fashion Week with a cutting-edge capsule collection that seeks to engage football and pop culture fans. Luxury loungewear is designed with in-home viewing in mind, which could be fans’ favorite way to watch games as the coronavirus surge makes it difficult for people to return to pre-pandemic activities. “With this year’s NFL season kicking off alongside New York Fashion Week: The Shows, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to celebrate the experience of watching football with Fashionable and comfortable loungewear, perfect for match days on the sofa. Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi, said in the press release. Over the past few years, capsule collections have become staple marketing tactics for CPG and QSR brands looking to become part of the culture and become lifestyle brands. Pepsi is adding cachet to its capsule collection by teaming up with Dapper Dan, an influential designer who brought haute couture to the world of hip-hop. Self-described “logo-mania father“outfitted Beyonc, Jay-Z, Aaliyah, P. Diddy and more. By making the capsule collection items available on MadeForFootballWatching.com, Pepsi is taking direct-to-consumer tactics that could help giant CPG collect increasingly valuable first-party data. This approach has also led to similar efforts, including the launch of Pep’s Place, a virtual restaurant that allows consumers to choose their favorite drink and see proposed food pairings available for ordering and delivery. Pepsi kicked off this year’s iteration of the “Made For Football Watching” campaign in August with a spot featuring “Billions” and “Breaking Bad” actor David Costabile. As part of the push, Pepsi has partnered with NFLShop.com to sell specially branded cases that carry QR codes, which can unlock points towards official gear and weekly sweepstakes. In-kind, the Dapper Dan capsule will be available in weekly sweepstakes from September 12 to 18 and September 26 to October 26. 2.

