Agrie Ahmad alias Bartmann’s life course
One of the most popular trends in recent years is beard growth. The transition from a clean shaven beard to a well-groomed beard is adopted by men in different countries of the world. While facial hair trends for men are bound to change from time to time, the final verdict, for now, is that beards are still here for times to come.
Such tendencies always have three types of individuals at the root: the initiator, the announcer and the masses in general. Agrie Ahmad aka Bartmann, may not be the initiator of having a beard, but he is certainly the propellant of a long lost idea. He transformed the way men take care of themselves and showed the importance of health, beauty and style to men around the world.
Where did he come from?
The successful YouTube personality, the renowned stylist, groomer and philanthropist, was born and raised in Germany in a town called Manheim. But, unfortunately, you are not spoiled to see him using scissors when he was three, as the passion for style and the importance of male grooming came much later.
He began his college studies in business and management at a university in Germany, but obtained a science degree. However, that was also not the main goal or goal. He started his setup to serve Manheim’s men soon after and has been steadily rising since.
The passion for style and the birth of his youtube channel
The fire for grooming and makeover started at 22 when he started working on a beard for himself. He concluded that facial hair is neither easy to kiss nor to fight. He used a plethora of oils and natural products from different places. He started to experiment on himself and simultaneously recorded and uploaded these videos to youtube.
Being in front of a camera isn’t easy, but Agrie Ahmad worked hard to become Bartmann; he uploaded over a hundred videos of himself and finally started to get the recognition he deserved.
AgrieAhman aka Bartman, today
Today, the stylist, grooming artist, dress advisor and youtube star has over five hundred thousand youtube subscribers with hundreds of videos on his channel. He teaches men how to ride in style, with tips and tricks to take care of their male hygiene, style and overall appearance.
Besides the youtube channel and the work he does in his shop, he is also seen giving back to the world. Unlike individuals who get drunk on glory, he prefers to help his community and the men of Manheim who do not have the opportunity to do so. Many of his videos are metamorphoses of homeless men. He is not a simple stylist styling your hair, but rather an overall mood changer and can transform an individual’s attitude towards life.
Final words
Agrie is ready to take on the world and promote grooming and the masculine look from the inside out. We see a lot of people go from zero to heaven, but Bartman went all the way to realize that he can get everyone up there too, one person at a time. Be sure to check out his social media pages for a glimpse of Bartmann’s endless angelic endeavors.
