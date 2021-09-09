11 wardrobe essentials I always bring to Fashion Week

Lauren Caruso

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers we like. If you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Lauren Caruso is an In The Know commercial contributor. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter for more.

Fashion week is the perfect excuse to wear elaborate, often colorful outfits that seem largely inappropriate for an ordinary Tuesday morning, even in New York City. As someone who generally sticks to neutral and easy pieces that go well with each other, Fashion The week is time to throw away my typical outfit formula and get creative with colors, silhouettes and layering techniques.

It’s also important to wear outfits that match the vibe of the show I’m participating in. A simple oversized suit that would look residence on the podium of Peter Do or Proenza Schoulers might not be suitable for a show like Collina Strada or Eckhaus Latta, which usually asks for something a little louder. Sometimes that means a matching set of a pink blazer and shorts with a fun bra underneath, and other times it’s a vintage all-beaded dress that would look absurd anywhere but on the outside. from Spring Studios, where most of the shows take place.

Either way, I usually try on each outfit well in advance, so I don’t rush at the last minute if something doesn’t work out, but some sartorial hitches are inevitable. Now that I’m based in Los Angeles, that means I don’t have the pleasure of replacing an item that doesn’t quite work with anything else in my closet instead, I have to be strategic about every piece that takes up space in my suitcase.

Still, I still turn to a variation of the same 11 items that I can mix and match for an outfit that feels special to me but looks like me too. Coming up, here are the Hero Coins that will get you ready for Fashion So much easier week.

1. Fluid black pants

The story continues

Flowing black pants are a foolproof solution for post-show events like dinner parties or parties. Plus, I can always pair them with a similar oversized blazer and red lip for a simple yet striking look.

Mango fluid straight-cut trousers, $ 49.99

Credit: Mango

Buy now

2. Oversized blazer

There isn’t a single item in my wardrobe that wears out more than an oversized blazer, but my must-have iteration for Fashion Week usually has spectacular epaulets too.

The Olympia blazer from the Frankie store, $ 395

Credit: The Frankie Shop

Buy now

3. John

Yeah jeans. I hardly ever wear them in everyday life, but somehow they always end up being the obvious thing to found an otherwise crazy outfit. When it’s hot and humid, I’ll pair them with a fun bikini top and mules.

& Other Stories Jeans Dear Cut, $ 99

Credits: & other stories

Buy now

4. Comfortable apartments

There’s no worse time to put on new shoes than Fashion Week, but I end up with blisters so I like to be sure I’m wearing flats the next day to let my feet rest.

Shop the Peche Orly apartments, $ 89

Credit: Shop Peche

Buy now

5. Fun belt

The difference between a regular outfit and a Fashion Week outfit is usually an added detail like a dramatic belt.

LUV AJ chain belt, $ 112

Credit: LUV AJ

Buy now

6. Oxford shirt

An oxford shirt is one of the most precious pieces in my wardrobe. Even though I haven’t planned a specific outfit, I still pack it just in case.

Everlane Relaxed Oxford Shirt, $ 75

Credit: Everlane

Buy now

7.Wildcard skirt

Usually at the end of the week my outfits start to get a little tired, so I like to put on a colorful or eye-catching joker skirt that I can pair with a tank top or something easy.

Ganni lambskin mini skirt, $ 395

Credit: Ganni

Buy now

8. Sunglasses

Some mornings I don’t have time to deflate, so I put on a pair of sunglasses and quit.

Lexxola Jordy Sunglasses, $ 220

Credit: Lexxola

Buy now

9. Mules

The kitten mule heel is a shoe that divides, but I love its versatility: the right pair can instantly dress up any look, but they’re much more comfortable than a traditional high heel. It’s a win-win for me, especially with all the walks I do during Fashion Week.

Zara high-heeled vinyl mule, $ 49.90

Credit: Zara

Buy now

10. Scarf

On days when it seems like my hair is actively working against me, I throw a scarf over it and pretend it’s always been part of the plan. I can also wear it as a shirt if I’m so inspired.

Diane Von Furstenberg Jella Printed Scarf, $ 94

Credit: The Outnet

Buy now

11. Shoulder bag

I initially thought this bag would be great for long walks or those times when I just wanted to have my hands free, but I didn’t expect it to become my favorite shoulder bag for Fashion Week. The small pocket is big enough for me telephone and ID, and I’m never without my water bottle.

Bottle bag with pocket and bottle, $ 395

Credit: Officina Del Poggio

Buy now

If you liked this story, go see the 5 stores in the mall where Lauren Caruso still does her shopping in secret!

More from In The Know:

Meet DermaGeek, P&G’s New Gen Z Skin Care Brand at Walmart

This (now) $ 7 toner instantly brightens and refreshes skin

This sweatshirt is Amazon’s # 1 clothing bestseller and costs just $ 8

Miiriya app puts black businesses at your fingertips

The post office 11 wardrobe essentials I always bring to Fashion Week appeared first on Aware.