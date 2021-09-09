Maryam Nassir Zadeh could be New York’s next big skate brand

With two days of New York Fashion Week in the books, it’s time to take stock of the mood. Are people wearing masks? Uh, not really, especially celebrities. Are there any good things? Actually, yes: Collina Strada and Maryam Nassir Zadeh, and everyone’s talking about Bode’s young protégé Connor McKnight. Rumors are circulating about who is and isn’t vaxxed, and how advertisers and brands are bending the rules. Good festivities? Well, a Gawker Party held on Wednesday night at the Bowery Hotel Terrace made me wonder if the site had any ambition to be a fashion media power reader. Its design reminds me a bit The nice womanbut they didn’t even know it was fashion week! The editors, nice people who really love each other, came together as an inclusive sorority, eating mini cones of truffle fries and pigs in a blanket. Not a scene you’ve ever seen at a fashion party, where the quality of the event is measured by the level of chaos and the food is downright ignored. Ignorance is really bliss.

The highlight of Wednesday’s menswear, which hosted two sessions of New York Mens Day, was undoubtedly Maryam Nassir Zadeh. The legendary downtown designer launched menswear last October with great success, and this collection was roughly 50 percent menswear, with plenty of funky pants and cuts executed in the humble style. designer chic.

Men have evolved where I feel now, they really have a place in the MNZ world, radiating warmth Nassir Zadeh said after the show. I almost feel stronger for men than for women.

Large pants at Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Courtesy of Maryam Nassir Zadeh.

The collection also marked a perhaps surprising ambition for Nassir Zadeh’s menswear: it could be New York’s best new skate brand. The designer called this men’s clothing offering a more sincere evolution of the simple building blocks of buttons and pleated pants she started with last fall, a collection inspired by a hangar of a fallen New York skateboarder. For this show, the cast was filled with skateboarders and other members of the MNZ tribe, the great Andre Walker, the husband of designers Uday Kakand wants to be truly unisex. Pants are the style holy grail for any skater, and Nassir Zadehs, in crisp fabrics but cut to wobble slightly, was the star. And one of the models, pro skater Tyler Blue Golden, gave her advice on what the boys look at and the length of things. But unlike the myriad of brands trying to align themselves with sport and culture (much like the male equivalent of ballet), I feel like I’ve already struck, Nassir Zadeh said. It is in this place where it was accessible to [New York skaters] on a visceral intestinal reaction [level] From the beginning. It’s not like we have to convince them.

She attributed the symbiosis to the way she approaches color and fabrics, which really rings true. But part of what makes Nassir Zadeh’s work appealing is that, in a fashion industry dominated by strategy and overly thoughtful partnerships, she works out of instinct and pure emotion. Its domain is desire and reverie; she’s one of the few designers working in America who can pull that old lever of lust, when you see something on the runway and just want it. His pants fill the void for any guy looking for vintage Armani pants; her clothes have a grown-up elegance reminiscent of the characters that might populate a Rachel Kushner book, bohemian and blithely oblivious to the professional class.

The refined skate clothing of Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Courtesy of Maryam Nassir Zadeh. A quilter at Stan’s. Photography via Getty Images.

Before launching the men, Nassir Zadeh was well known among the men who ended up buying her because their partners carried all of her things, friends of artists, musicians and downtown skaters, the kind to hang out with. Dev Hynes (who was in attendance) and Ian Isaiah (who performed with Onyx Collective, beautifully). Her sensitivity has cultivated an understanding that resembles the little devotion to Supreme before it really exploded. (In fact, Aaron Wiggs, the employee of Supreme and extraordinary sidewalk sales organizer, walked into the show.) Nassir Zadeh said the supreme comparison is a huge compliment, but our business is so tiny compared to Supreme. But it’s not the company, it’s the attitude and cultural status of the brand, the feeling that Nassir Zadeh is doing something for those in the know. She doesn’t need to advertise in Thrasher or Quartersnacks, but if she did, the hangar looks like home.

The designer’s husband, Uday Kak, took part in the parade. Courtesy of Maryam Nassir Zadeh. New York designer Andre Walker. Courtesy of Maryam Nassir Zadeh.

On either side of MNZ, I visited New York Mens Day. Between Supreme, Bode, and Telfar, menswear is fundamentally the cornerstone of New York style, defining American clothing and setting trends around the world, but the CFDA has struggled to reconcile that energy with its own goals. Many successful brands, like Noah, Aime Leon Dore, and 18 East, seem to think fashion shows are creating unnecessary noise, or perhaps cultivating an audience they don’t care about. Or maybe they just think it’s a waste of money. Anyway: Both sessions of the men’s presentations were pleasantly packed, but I couldn’t help but feel generally disappointed. It is clear that these designers, who make knotted jackets, printed pants and references, all look to the same small palette of designers: Evan Kinori for the shirt jackets, Christophe Lemaire for the pants and Dries Van Noten for a slightly earthy-globalized style. . The exception was APOTTS, by Detroit-born and Brooklyn-based Aaron Potts, whose fringes, apron skirts and genderless blouses manage to be majestic in their modesty.