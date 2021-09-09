Celebrities can’t get enough of PatBo’s cutout dresses





What does Paris Hilton’s primate encounter and Tyra Banks hot tub interview have in common, other than their potential to go viral, that is? For both moments, the stars wore pieces of PatBO, a Brazilian brand that is quickly establishing itself as a must-have for special celebrity moments. I really believe fashion should be fun and you can do whatever you want, Patricia bonaldi, Founder and Creative Director of PatBO, entrusted Page Six Style with her eponymous label. The creator recalls Rihanna and Sharon Stone among the first stars to wear her hand-embroidered designs in 2013; cut through 2021, and her dresses, swimsuits and jumpsuits have been worn by many celebrities including Vanessa Hudgens, Mindy Kaling, Selena Gomez and Priyanka Chopra. Many celebrity-loved pieces feature the brand’s signature side cutouts designed to show off just the right amount of skin, a sexy yet subtle effect that Bonaldi achieves by trying out each look on his own body first. I understand women’s bodies and I understand what they want to show [and] what they want to hide, the creator said, describing the PatBO girl as both fearless and feminine. That’s an apt description for Hilton, who in February slipped on an almond-colored plunge PatBO maxi ($ 750) by celebrating her birthday with a crowd… of lemurs, of course. She wore it for the lemurs, which was pretty good, said Savannah Engel, whose PR firm represents PatBO. Lemurs were all over this dress … [They] literally attacked this dress. It was so funny. In the same spontaneous spirit, Banks made waves in a rainbow shaded PatBO bodysuit ($ 475) in July, soaking in a hot tub while interviewing Megan Thee Stallion for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit video. While she quickly went viral for her sparkling style, which many mistook for a ball gown, Bonaldi loved the look. Tyra Banks hit the hot tub in a glamorous PatBO bodysuit for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit interview with Megan Thee Stallion. Illustrated sports To me, that’s not something she shouldn’t be doing, the designer said, adding that the sunset-hued suit can also be used for swimming. She’s fun and my brand is fun. I like to experiment. PatBo’s has also proven to be a popular choice for New Years Eve for big names. Priyanka Chopra chose a neon pink number to ring in 2020 in Miami Beach with her husband Nick Jonas, while Alexis Ren and Alessandra Ambrosio, the latter of whom took part in the brand’s first-ever New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday. , both launched 2021 with Bonaldis creations. . Vanessa Hudgens and Ciara packed PatBO for trips to Italy and Brazil, respectively, while Alessandra Ambrosio modeled vacation-ready styles in NYFW. Getty Images; Instagram; Dan Lecca And while cutout dresses work well for hot-weather getaways, Camila Cabellos brought the warmth in a different way. While performing her song “Seorita” at the 2019 VMAs along with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, the singer shone in a custom mesh PatBO dress studded with crystals. Camila Cabello shone in sexy PatBO style performing “Seorita” at the 2019 VMAs. Getty Images [The dresses] aren’t heavy, Bonaldi said of his breathable designs, which can easily move from shore to stage. She can move and she can feel comfortable. But as her star-studded PatBO family continues to grow and she has a roster of celebrities who love to dress up in the future, topped with Dua Lipa Bonaldi never plans to feel like she really has. I love the process, she said of her job. I never feel like it’s the only time. Every day is a big day for me.

