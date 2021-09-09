You can never have too many sweaters. Start your collection here

We started to lose the fur between Homo Erectus and this awkward Neanderthal phase. Fortunately, humanity has since found a more creative way to warm up when the cold weather sets in: the sweater. Beyond comfort and warmth, the sweater is a utility’s dream – if you improve one thing every year to avoid a stagnant closet, it should be.

Of course you have your favorite piece; it’s the one that’s been with you since college, or a gift from someone much older than you. But a solid collection of those side layers instantly multiplies your wardrobe choices: the same outfit you wore on Thanksgiving last year with a different sweater is an entirely different outfit. Sweaters aren’t just for the holidays, but you see where our heads are, right?

There are a lot of options to choose from in a range of styles. Study and choose the one that’s right for you.