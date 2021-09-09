Katie Holmes updated the little black dress with this bold cutout look





Monochromatic may be the look of New York Fashion Week this year. First, Kylie Jenner in an all-white outfit, and now casual style icon Katie Holmes in an all-black ensemble. Holmes was seen looking chic on September 8 at the opening of the Vacheron Constantin boutique. The actor’s look practically blended into the black carpet; she wore a little black dress with ties and cutouts on the front, as well as a black button placket draped over her shoulders. She kept the look casual with white tennis shoes. Holmes also showed the outfit on Instagram, posing on a roof and showing off a smoky gaze. Bennett Raglin / Getty Images The off-the-shoulder moment gives us flashbacks to the outfit that made Katie Holmes a style icon: her cashmere bra with a matching sweater, which was slumped slightly over her shoulder. I didn’t want to get in trouble with my teenager! We were shopping at school, and I was just trying to hail a cab on Sixth Avenue, she said In the style iconic look. It looked a lot more glamorous than it was. In that same interview, Holmes also spoke about his daughter, Suri, who is now 15. I love him so much, she said. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her in her individuality. To make sure that she is 100% herself and strong, confident and capable. And to know it. She came out very strong, she always had a strong personality. She’ll pick an activity and work her butt until she’s really good. Then she says, okay, I’ll try the next thing. She is very focused and a hard worker. I’ve always wanted Suri to feel so empowered. I remember asking her what kind of party she wanted for her fourth or fifth birthday, and she said a fairy party. So we went to the fabric store and picked out everything we needed for the fairies. I wanted her to create things instead of doing things for her. That way she was always in charge.

