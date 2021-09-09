Peloton just launched clothes for every type of training





It’s hard to think of home workouts (and home gym facilities, for that matter) without Peloton coming to mind. The fitness brand has not only made a name for itself with its instructors – who often have a cult of their own – but also with its enthusiastic fitness community, built on the virtually endless number of workout classes it offers. . But now Peloton is going even further with its brand new clothing line: Platoon clothing. The brand behind some of the most popular fitness content is launching its new clothing line with a collection of stylish workout essentials. Think of essential pieces like t-shirts, shorts, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants and performance accessories, all designed to take you from a workout to a walk outside without wasting time. Plus, the collection items, which range from $ 15 to $ 118, are made with fabrics unique to Peloton-Apparel that will give you everything from compression performance to loungewear. Try them out and see how you like them. When you realize you can’t get enough, you can expect new colorways with every drop. Courtesy of the retailer Courtesy of the retailer In case you’re wondering how these will hold up during those sweaty sessions (and beyond), Peloton instructors, community members, and other training enthusiasts have tested each piece through a variety of workouts. So in other words, there is no doubt that these pieces will go through the most intense Peloton sessions. Ready to add another layer to your Peloton world? Head toward The site of the peloton to see the entire collection for yourself. Dale Arden Chong

Dale Arden Chong is the Equipment and Commerce Editor at Men's Health, creating equipment and purchasing content for the site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.menshealth.com/style/a37527285/peloton-apparel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

