MFA appoints new fashion curator

The National Gallery has appointed Theo Tyson as its new Curator Penny Vinik of Fashion Arts.

Previously a Polly Thayer Starr Fellow in American Art at the Boston Athenum, Tyson will assume her new role on November 1.

Reto Thring, who chairs the MFA’s Contemporary Art Department, said in a statement that Tysons’ work grapples with gender, identity, class and sexuality, among other themes, which makes her ideal. to advance the [d]The aim of the departments is to develop broad and inclusive narratives.

I firmly believe that we have found an amazing new colleague, he continued, someone with the ability to build on the past successes and the solid reputation of the collection and the fashion program at MFA, while also being able to take the job in exciting new territory. .

As Curator of Fashion Arts, Tyson will be responsible for organizing exhibitions and managing the museum’s Fashion Council, led by supporters, while working with his colleagues to develop an inclusive vision of the collection and diversify its collections.

Having worked in the fashion industry for two decades, tyson holds an MA from Savannah College of Art and Design. During her Starr Fellowship, she curated the 2019 (Anti) SUFFRAGE exhibition, and she is currently co-hosting an upcoming exhibition of works by South African artist Zanele Muholi at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

I’m more than excited to join the MFA, tyson said in a statement. I am grateful for the opportunity to champion community art through fashion.

