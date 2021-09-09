Scott County students outraged by school dress code policy





GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) A group of students from Scott County High School speak out about their dress code, calling it sexist and demanding that it be changed. “We’re all smart enough to know what’s right and what isn’t,” said 11th grader Olivia Martin. She was wearing a cropped white shirt with “Education Not Sexualization” written on it, as well as ripped jeans. “I would be given a dress code the second I entered school wearing them for that rip and tear, and I would have to wrap duct tape around my legs,” Martin said. “Because it shows my stomach a bit, that would be a problem, and they would arrest me and take me out of class.” Walters is frustrated with these rules. Having endured being “coded” herself, she feels the restrictions on what she can wear sexualize her. DRESS CODE DEBATE: A group of students say the Scott County High School dress code is sexist and unfair. Girls feel that the rules are unfairly targeting them. Tonight at 6 a.m. @christianaford_talk to students about the steps they have taken to try to make changes. pic.twitter.com/xkgDTH4HB4 – LEX 18 News (@ LEX18News) September 9, 2021 “Our education is far more important than our body and how it looks in our clothes. We shouldn’t be treated like an object; we are not here to impress and distract boys. We are not one. distraction, and we are not a sex object, ”Martin said. Martin, along with Kaylee Walters and Ray Young, advocate changing their school rules. They collected pictures of violations, hung posters in the hallway of the school, and Walter started a petition. “They say it’s for education, like to protect everyone’s education, and fairness. Yes, how is my education protected whenever I’m taken out of class. whole day on the ISS (suspended from school) because I’m wearing something that someone else may or may not find distracting from, ”Walters said. Dress code is typical for K-12. The policy prohibits clothing such as shorts, skirts or dresses that are too short, holes that fall below the length of the fingertips, crop tops and thin straps. Although standard, girls feel that the period unfairly targets them as women. “We can’t remember the last time we saw a guy be given a dress code,” Young said. “Our dress code is sexist.” To date, their online petition has nearly 500 signatures. “If you think that taking a girl out of class because her bra strap is visible or her shorts are a little too short, then you are just proving to her that making sure the boys in the class have a free zone. distraction is more important than his education, ”Young said. The school dress code begins with a note saying that Scott County High School works hard to ensure that its dress code policy is free from gender bias and equal for all. When we asked the school about it, a spokesperson sent us this statement: “The principal of Scott County High School is always available to discuss any matter of importance to his students, but no student has brought this matter or concerns about the dress code to the principal’s attention in this case. . “ The students tell us that they had the chance to meet the administration of their school and that they listened. They have called off their planned walkout protest and will have a small meeting to discuss the changes next week.

