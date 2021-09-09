Him Gentleman’s Boutique Renames New Albany Boutique as Him & Her | New

NEW ALBANY A boutique in downtown New Albany has expanded to offer clothing for men and women.

Him Gentlemans Boutique, a men’s clothing store that opened five years ago, renamed its location from New Albany to Him & Her, and on Tuesday the boutique opened a new women’s section. The store is at 313 Pearl St.

The boutique is co-owned by the couple Ross and Diana Wallace. To add more space to accommodate the Her section, they removed a wall in the store and a room once used for storage is now part of the store. The store now has an additional 1,600 square feet for a total of 4,600 square feet.

Five years of preparation, we heard, “When are you going to do an Her,” Diana said. A lot of people love the style Ross has put together for men when it comes to clothing. They are very good quality, brands that people recognize and know, and they wanted the same for women.

Ross said the store offers comfortable and stylish clothing for men and women. One of the inspirations for switching to Him & Her was the introduction of the On running shoe brand at Him Gentlemans Boutique.

We got a lot of requests for the On running shoes, so we made a few special orders for the ladies, and we kept bringing in more, so we kept two or three for the ladies in stock, a Ross said. It just kept getting bigger and bigger until you were like “oh, what else are you going to bring?” “

It really started with a pair of shoes, which I think is quite poetic for women, which brought her to him, Diana said.

The store has everything to complement your wardrobe with clothing ranging from dresses to loungewear, she said. The women’s clothing section offers premium denim in brands such as Free People, Paige and AG Jeans.

We want to be a destination for denim because I think denim is really important, especially when you have a good pair of denim that fits like every penny, said Diana.

The store also carries an incredible sportswear brand called Vuori, she said. A line of graphic t-shirts from the Daydreamer brand featuring famous musicians and bands is one of the highlights.

Him & Her is truly a team effort between Diana and Ross, who “have done everything together over the years, she said. Diana also owns Mane Alley, a salon next to Him & Her.

He helped me with all the backstage stuff in the living room all here [at the boutique] I helped him behind the scenes, so this is the first company where we are more face to face together, said Diana. “I feel like behind the wall, behind the curtain, we were doing everything together anyway, so even five years ago when he started Him, I was on every market trip to buy some clothes with him.

Diana said she was excited to see the business grow.

My goal has always been to have really big dreams and a big outlook on things, and I know this store is something really unique and special, she said. I’m just excited to see this next step to just watch her grow and see what can happen, because I just know it’s special.

Him Gentlemans Boutique also has a location on Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, but the Her Womens section is only found in the New Albany boutique.