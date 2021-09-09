Fashion
Him Gentleman’s Boutique Renames New Albany Boutique as Him & Her | New
NEW ALBANY A boutique in downtown New Albany has expanded to offer clothing for men and women.
Him Gentlemans Boutique, a men’s clothing store that opened five years ago, renamed its location from New Albany to Him & Her, and on Tuesday the boutique opened a new women’s section. The store is at 313 Pearl St.
The boutique is co-owned by the couple Ross and Diana Wallace. To add more space to accommodate the Her section, they removed a wall in the store and a room once used for storage is now part of the store. The store now has an additional 1,600 square feet for a total of 4,600 square feet.
Five years of preparation, we heard, “When are you going to do an Her,” Diana said. A lot of people love the style Ross has put together for men when it comes to clothing. They are very good quality, brands that people recognize and know, and they wanted the same for women.
Ross said the store offers comfortable and stylish clothing for men and women. One of the inspirations for switching to Him & Her was the introduction of the On running shoe brand at Him Gentlemans Boutique.
We got a lot of requests for the On running shoes, so we made a few special orders for the ladies, and we kept bringing in more, so we kept two or three for the ladies in stock, a Ross said. It just kept getting bigger and bigger until you were like “oh, what else are you going to bring?” “
It really started with a pair of shoes, which I think is quite poetic for women, which brought her to him, Diana said.
The store has everything to complement your wardrobe with clothing ranging from dresses to loungewear, she said. The women’s clothing section offers premium denim in brands such as Free People, Paige and AG Jeans.
We want to be a destination for denim because I think denim is really important, especially when you have a good pair of denim that fits like every penny, said Diana.
The store also carries an incredible sportswear brand called Vuori, she said. A line of graphic t-shirts from the Daydreamer brand featuring famous musicians and bands is one of the highlights.
Him & Her is truly a team effort between Diana and Ross, who “have done everything together over the years, she said. Diana also owns Mane Alley, a salon next to Him & Her.
He helped me with all the backstage stuff in the living room all here [at the boutique] I helped him behind the scenes, so this is the first company where we are more face to face together, said Diana. “I feel like behind the wall, behind the curtain, we were doing everything together anyway, so even five years ago when he started Him, I was on every market trip to buy some clothes with him.
Diana said she was excited to see the business grow.
My goal has always been to have really big dreams and a big outlook on things, and I know this store is something really unique and special, she said. I’m just excited to see this next step to just watch her grow and see what can happen, because I just know it’s special.
Him Gentlemans Boutique also has a location on Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, but the Her Womens section is only found in the New Albany boutique.
Sources
2/ https://www.newsandtribune.com/news/him-gentlemans-boutique-rebrands-new-albany-shop-as-him-her/article_682d7c3c-118f-11ec-bb77-c31ceba35b99.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]