Shop this black blazer dress from Courtney Kerr's Amazon collection
So nice that they dropped it twice. Due to overwhelming demand, Amazon decided to reissue out of print styles designed by @kerrently for The Drop. After the originally curated collection went live, all eight items were gone within an hour. These popular pieces are now available again for a limited time, so don’t miss this golden opportunity to score some fabulous cuts for fall.
True Bravo fans will remember Courtney kerr (@kerrently) from Most eligible Dallas and its derivative show Courtney loves Dallas. This sassy Southern beauty is a fashion blogger and TV personality who has always had impeccable taste. We couldn’t be more excited than Kerrs trendy looks are now back in stock!
While there are plenty of cute pieces to choose from from the @kerrentlys collection, we’ve got our eyes set on this chic black blazer dress. As Kerr says in her Instagram biographyAll I really care about are skincare, a dirty martini, and black blazers. The Drop Women’s Black Double Breasted Blazer Dress by @kerrently is a stumbling block. With its relaxed fit and sophisticated silhouette, this edgy number is effortlessly cool. Dress to impress from day to night!
We like it versatile blazer dress works for virtually any occasion. Kerr notes, From the bar to the meeting room, from carpooling to cocktails like you, SHE does it all! Keep it chic and comfy in this soft fully lined blazer with epaulettes and button closure.
The $ 79 Blazer Dress gives me big oversized boyfriend blazer vibes when you wear it open, Kerr said. While you prefer to wear it as a dress or as a blazer, this is a must-have for every wardrobe! Want to add a little extra to your #OOTD? Wear this blazer like a dress like Kerr did with knee-length snakeskin boots. Meanwhile, when you head to the office, pair the top with tailored pants and flats. You can also keep the blazer open like a jacket over a tank top and skinny jeans. Because the blazer dress is black, you know it goes with everything. Yes, we were pretty sure we had just discovered our new wardrobe staple!
See it! To haveThe Drop Women’s Black Double Breasted Blazer Dress by @kerrently for $ 80at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on September 10, 2021!Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, September 9, 2021, but are subject to change.
