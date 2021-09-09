Fashion
Men make their appearance at New York Fashion Week
Men’s clothing typically takes a back seat to women during New York Fashion Week, and this year was no exception, with most of the big names just sprinkling a few men’s looks into their runway shows. But there have been a handful of men’s-specific exhibitions, almost all during New York Mens Day, which came back in style on Wednesday with 10 emerging designers showcasing their collections in two separate showcases at Canoe Studios in far west Manhattan. . KoH T, Onyrmrk, Stan, Teddy Vonranson and William Frederick showed in the morning while A.Potts, Carter Young, Chelsea Grays, Fried Rice and The Stolen Garment displayed their wares in the afternoon. In almost every collection, colorful prints and patterns have been juxtaposed with an understated palette of neutrals in soft sportswear and loose, fitted clothing. Here are some of the stars.
Courtesy of Stan
Stan
The look: Designer Tristan Detwiler continued to use old textiles to produce unique pieces from recycled fabrics. But this time, in addition to using quilts, the look for which he became known and criticized as a copier of the Bode collection, the surfer and model opted for other materials such as duffel bags, duffel bags, duffel bags, terry cloth and crochet cotton.
Quote to note: This is a continuation of my practice as an artist, he said, adding that he has sourced many textiles for the spring line from communities around the world. At the forefront of his presentation was one of the members of the Bumann Quilters in his home state of California, a group who welcomed him as a member and taught him how to rework antique quilts as efficiently as possible.
Key parts: The see now, buy now line of patchwork blazers, bomber-style jackets, knee-length shorts and coats created with quilts have been juxtaposed this season with a crochet sweater with fringed bottom over shorts matching, a jacket of WWII duffel bags that was screen-printed with photographs of where he learned to surf in San Diego, and a terry cloth set. One of the more personal pieces was a coat and shorts in a sunshine yellow quilt pattern that Detwiler said was created from a piece belonging to his great-great-grandmother.
Take-out: His use of textiles other than quilts added a new and welcome dimension to the collection.
Courtesy of Teddy Vonranson
Teddy Vonranson
The look: Although known for his reinterpretations of American classics, designer Teddy von Ranson traveled to French Polynesia and to Paul Gauguin’s paintings to be inspired by his spring collection.
Quote to note: I took a European look at classic American surf culture, he said, pointing to rich colors, strong shapes and eye-catching prints that he used to deliver a new take on several traditional silhouettes such as short peacoats, softly constructed suits, wide leg sailor pants, sweat shorts and leather jackets.
Key parts: While many of the pieces were familiar, von Ransons’ use of materials took them to another level. For example, he used burst Hawaiian prints on short shorts in addition to the classic button-down, and a fisherman’s sweater came in a sleeveless V-neck style. The designer also used cummerbund-style belts, both plain and flowery, to update the loose pants and blazers. But the highlight of the show was a coat he created from raffia, a fabric he also used in accessories such as bags.
To take with: With this collection, von Ranson has taken a giant step forward in his men’s clothing journey.
Courtesy of Carter Young
Carter Young
Carter Altman made her debut in the fashion industry at the age of 15, with stints with Kith and Helmut Lang. With this rich resume, the Detroit native showcased his unisex label Carter Young’s spring collection, taking inspiration from traditional men’s basics and aesthetics that mixed a classic fit, charming details and simple silhouettes.
The look: Classic Americana essentials with western and vaudeville undertones.
Note quote: There is a bit of horror and intrigue where I’m from, so I try to portray these visions of Americana on bodies that aren’t usually depicted.
Key parts: A cropped beige linen suit with a structured shoulder, a tailored, cropped bolero-style jacket with copper edging originally produced in France from 1930 and originally used for military uniforms, and a matching jacket and denim ensemble with white and black graphic horse collage.
Take-out: Altmans Denim and Separates are playful and unconventional, yet blend into any wardrobe for easy everyday wear.
Courtesy of ONYRMRK
Onyrmrk
Los Angeles-based Mark Kim and Rwang Pams Onyrmrk offer comfortable men’s ready-to-wear with an ethical and eco-friendly side. For their spring collection and their first showing at New York Mens Day, the duo focused on their post-COVID-19 emotions and thoughts with a range that blurs the lines of sexuality through a genderless undertone.
The look: Fluid, oversized construction marked by earthy and black tones with generous layers.
Note quote: We tried to evoke softness, whether in tactility or in essence, because there is power in softness. We have also sought to offer versatility in each garment, creating opportunities for everyone to ultimately define elegance for themselves. Our goal is to create a space for people like us to come together and express themselves freely, Pam said.
Key pieces: Puffy shirts with ties, loose loose pants with slit openings at the bottom, oversized shirt jackets with utility details and sheer flowing U-neck tops.
Takeaway meals: Onyrmrk has all the basics covered for someone who may want to wear something traditional one day and more trendy the next.
Courtesy of Fried Rice
Fried rice
Fried Rice is distinguished by its unisex approach, quirky creativity, inventive styling details, and insane obsession with exceptional fabrics. For spring, designer Maya Wang wanted to celebrate the diversity of creative perspectives by bringing together a cast where everyone had an artistic or entrepreneurial mission. The roster of creatives included musician Annalize Azadian, dancer Amir Panahi, photographer Sissi Lu, musician Hass Irv and trans model and photographer Z Walsh.
The look: A mix of streetwear basics with oversized shapes, playful pockets and bright colors.
Note quote: If we were to make an authentic contribution to New York Fashion Week, we would like to share what makes us most excited and inspired by what we do here: being part of a vibrant creative community.
Key pieces: A powder blue corduroy jacket and pants set with utility pockets, a multicolored striped silk camping shirt, an oversized beige jacket with matching oversized pockets, a pastel colored plaid camping shirt and military green cargo pants with oversized pockets.
Take-out: The brand’s goal is to celebrate the diversity of artistic and cultural perspectives in city life in New York City and around the world, and Wang’s distinct perspective helps bring it to life.
