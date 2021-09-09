Outerwear Brands’ Clothing Sizes Not Match Customer Demand, Study Finds

“],” filter “: {” nextExceptions “:” img, blockquote, div “,” nextContainsExceptions “:” img, blockquote “}}”>

A new study released by the Cairn subscription box service shows that outdoor brands produce clothing that is on average too small for consumer demand.

Cairn, which is owned by Outside Inc. (parent company of Outside Business Journal), analyzed 70,000 of its own customer-supplied data points over a seven-year period to get a picture of the mid-size preferences of a wide range of outdoor consumers. The Cairn team then compared those numbers to serial distributions from four undisclosed outdoor brands and found that almost everywhere clothing production favors sizes smaller than what consumers actually want.

“One issue we constantly encounter is the lack of extended sizes for men and women at both ends of the size spectrum,” said Jared Peterson, Senior Director of Commerce at Outside, explaining the rationale for the project. “Our hope was that we could use our subscriber demographics and marry them with industry data to shed light on the problem.”

In the report, Cairn points out that sizing for exterior brands rarely exceeds an XL for men or women. Despite this limitation, “Cairn regularly receives feedback from our members that not providing larger sizes leaves many with no options among outdoor brands,” according to the study.

“We think [this study] is a cross section of the outdoor enthusiast in general, ”said Matt Keenan, Senior Director of Finance at Outside. “Overall, we have found that the size distribution in Cairn’s demographics is higher than what the brands produce.”

The study also notes that the problem extends to sample sizes shipped to retailers, sales representatives and the media for testing. The standard size for these samples, Cairn says, tends to be small for women and medium for men. But according to the data from the study, brands are expected to ship sizes medium for women and large for men, because those are the sizes representative of the most consumers who will actually buy the products.

“I think the standard sizes used as branded samples are not a good representation of what the average consumer will wear,” Keenan said. “If the average male upper body height is just above a large as shown by Cairn’s data, this is the size that a brand should produce as a sample to better understand the fit and shape of the male. their average customer. “

Inadequate demand and production

The gaps between sizing and demand are most distinct at the upper end of the sizing spectrum, the study notes. This follows a clear industry trend underproduction of clothing for consumers who require larger sizes.

According to the study, “For men’s upper body size, none of the brands surveyed had production runs that produced size XXL in proportion to the size represented by Cairn customer demographics. This difference is almost always compensated by an overproduction of small and medium sizes.

For women’s upper body size, only one brand showed production of XXL clothing, despite the fact that XXL is the appropriate size for 4% of the female customer base in Cairn, almost one in 20 women.

“Plus,” the report says, “size XL represents 16% of Cairn’s customer demographics. [for women’s upper-body apparel] and three of the four brands questioned designate at most 10% of their production reaches this size. “

The problem also appears to be worse in women than in men. “For men’s lower body size, the brand’s output was much closer to what is represented by Cairn’s height data,” the study said. “For women’s lower body size, all brands skewed their production percentages lower than what is represented by Cairn’s height data. The production of petite women’s clothing is much higher for all sizes. brand studies than what Cairn’s data suggests it should be.

A summary of the report’s findings, including graphs illustrating the gaps between production and demand, is available here.