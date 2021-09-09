Tamberi lights up style in Zurich

The high jumper is among the best male players on the second day of the Diamond League final as Mondo Duplantis, Timothy Cheruiyot and Fred Kerley also shine

With winners awarded $ 30,000, a diamond trophy and a wild card entry to next year’s world championships in Oregon, the stakes were high on day two of the Diamond League final in Zurich. But there was also a relaxed end-of-season atmosphere at the meeting as around 22,000 fans in the Letzigrund stadium enjoyed the action.

It was a night made for showmen and they don’t come any more flamboyant than Gianmarco Tamberi, the Italian high jumper, who shared gold in Tokyo with Mutaz Essa Barshim but here in the absence of the Qatari athlete , won with 2.34m.

The crowd roared as he hovered over the bar on his second attempt. In second place, Ukrainian Andriy Protsenko jumped at 2:30 p.m. and Russian Ilya Ivanyuk, third, climbed the same height.

“I didn’t have fun competing without fans,” Tamberi said. “The high jump isn’t much fun without the fans. But it was amazing and I would even compete 50 times even though I’m tired if we had crowds like this. Zurich is the best.

Timothy Cheruiyot got his revenge on Jakob Ingebrigtsen after his loss in the Olympic 1,500m final with a brilliant victory here in Zurich in 3: 31.37 over the Norwegians in 3: 31.45.

After pacemaker Eric Sowinski led the 800m in 1: 51.07, Stewart McSweyn quickly picked up the pace followed by Ingebrigtsen although Cheruiyot, who had slowed the initial speed a bit, advanced to the bell and led 1,200m in 2: 49.33.

In the final turn, Ingebrigtsen was balanced on Cheruiyot’s shoulder and attempted to pass the Kenyan in the final 100m, but Cheruiyot found enough strength to hold him back as Ingebrigtsen dove unsuccessfully for the line of arrival.

McSweyn retained third place in 3: 32.14 as compatriot Aussie Ollie Hoare clocked an outside PB of 3: 32.66 in the fourth, followed by Spaniard Mohamed Katir in 3: 32.77.

Cheruiyot said, “I had a lot of challenges in Tokyo, so now I’m improving. My hamstrings are improving and I’m ready for next season.

“My goal is to know that I have to defend my world title at the championships next year. That’s my goal now, but I have to train because I know Jakob will keep improving.

While Norway couldn’t celebrate a Diamond League victory in the 1500m, they could in the men’s 400m hurdles.

Karsten Warholm started in his usual aggressive fashion and led directly at home to Alison Dos Santos of Brazil and Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands. Unlike Tokyo there was no world record but Warholm maintained his form for a 47.35 victory as Dos Santos clocked 47.81 and McMaster 48.24 while the Briton Chris McAlister finished in 49.73 in seventh position.

Karsten Warholm finished 2021 World record

Olympic champion

Mondo Duplantis was in supreme form again by winning the pole vault with 6.06m ahead of Sam Kendricks and Timur Morganov, both of whom climbed 5.93m.

Several minutes after the international broadcast ended, the Olympic champion also set a world record of 6.19m, with many top athletes like Warholm and shot putter Ryan Crouser hitting him in unison during his attempts. However, it was not for the Swedish star as he lost with a simple victory and no record.

“The main goal today was just to win this Diamond because I haven’t done it yet,” said Duplantis. “And I’m really happy with the way I jumped.

“I would have loved to break the record and I really felt like I had it in me this season, so I think I’m going to come back on the season and I won’t have too many complaints.

“Anytime I’m able to jump six meters, I can’t complain. Mission accomplished.”

The men’s sprints were eclipsed by the women’s 100m and 200m in 2021, but the Diamond League finals produced some scorching times nonetheless. American Fred Kerley ran 9.87 (0.4) to beat Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse of Canada by two hundredths of a second in the 100m with Ronnie Baker third in 9.91 and Trayvon Bromell fourth in 9 , 96.

Kenny Bednarek also set a quick time to win the 200m, as the American clocked a time of 19.70 (0.5) to beat De Grasse, who ran 19.72, while Kerley was third. in 19.83 after his victory in the 100m earlier in the night.

During a tight end-of-race evening, the two best men in the 110m hurdles could not be separated against the clock. Devon Allen of the United States and Ronald Levy of Jamaica both received 13.06 (0.6) but the photo finish judges gave Allen the verdict as Olympic champion Hansle Parchment finished third with 13 , 17.

There was another close finish in the 400m as Michael Cherry edged Kirani James by a hundredth of a second. In a spectacular final, the American dived to the finish line in 44.41 to beat the Granada sprinter.

In the men’s throws, Daniel Stahl won the disc with 66.49m while there was a German double in the javelin as Johannes Vetter threw 89.11m to beat Julian Weber’s 87.03m.

In the triple jump, Pedro Pablo Pichardo continued his good form by winning easily with 17.70 m (0.8). The Portuguese athlete won by half a meter ahead of Hugues Fabrice Zango from Burundi.

Elsewhere, Benjamin Kigen ran 8: 17.45 to overtake Olympic champion Soufianne El Bakkali of Morocco in the 3000m steeplechase.

Olympic one-two Emmanuel Korir and Ferguson Rotich repeated their Tokyo result by clocking 1: 44.56 and 1: 44.96 respectively ahead of American Clayton Murphy while Briton Elliot Giles was fifth in 1: 45.25.

Earlier in the night in the non-Diamond League events, Efe Okoro won the 400m hurdles B race with a PB of 49.34 to become No.2 in the UK standings for 2021 behind Chris McAlister.

