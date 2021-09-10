Fashion
Get a similar dress for $ 28
One-shoulder styles are currently experiencing a major fashion moment. They took a little break for a while, but they are back in force and making us wonder why we ever let them out of our sight and out of our closet.
Ready to welcome one-shoulder styles into your life or even try them out for the very first time? I was so excited for you. That’s why were going to show you our favorite piece of the moment. We found this dress after seeing Kristin cavallari wear something incredibly similar!
Cavallari recently posted a photo gallery on his Instagram, documenting a quick stop in New York City. One of the slides was a mirror selfie, in which she wore a gorgeous beige one-shoulder mini dress with flattering gathers. We looked for him, of course, and found that he was this The Sei dress, which rings at $ 598. Unfortunately, it was a little more (or really a lot more) than what we wanted to spend.
We hopped onto Amazon with hope in our hearts and keyword ideas in our heads for the search bar, and after a few scrolls and clicks we found this LYANER dress, which is virtually identical in many ways. It’s beige, it’s mini, it has a one-shoulder design and it has gathers. The best part, of course? Its price below $ 30!
Another thing we love about this LYANER dress in particular is that it’s super stretchy. If you hate how restrictive tighter dresses can be, you might be really excited about this one. Even clients who are nine months pregnant say they can wear it comfortably because of its elasticity!
While the beige version is the way to go to recreate the Cavallaris look, this dress is available in 15 other colors also. Take it in white or black, or go for one of the many pops! There’s a Kelly Green, Baby Pink, Hot Red, Lavender Purple and more!
Let this dress do the talking with a simple pair of heels like Cavallari did, or you can add a sparkly sash. You can always dress it up too by layering and replacing heels with sneakers!
Get the LYANER Sleeveless Ruched One-Shoulder Bodycon Mini Dress for only $ 29 at Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, September 9, 2021, but are subject to change.
Not your style? Shop more LYANER here and explore more club and party dresses here! Be sure to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
