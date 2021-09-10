Sweater cardigans are back, but can they really be stylish?

Somehow, the cardigan has become a fashion staple for fall 2021. Yes, you read that last sentence correctly. The sweater vest went from something hidden in the background or worn by sad life insurance agents at fashion shows in 2018. It morphed from something worn by idiots on TV and cinema, the occasional golfer and baby boomers who want to relive their young people from preparatory school in the high end knitted pieces of art to throw away.

Not only has the vest made more runway appearances (2019 and fall 2021 shows), but now you’ve also got Harry Styles wearing these oversized knitted doilies (mostly Gucci) along with half of BTS, Tyler, The Creator, and others who thought you were too trendy to wear them. Arguably the last time a cardigan was an object of desire was in the ’90s, when Brad Pitt wore one on a date with Gwyneth Paltrow. Speaking of the ’90s, fashion designer Maryam Nassir, who created men’s knit vests last summer and again for fall, recorded with Max Berlinger of the New York Times on the return of the sleeveless sweater.

He’s got that kind of ’90s punk stuff that looks really fresh. Punk? Costs? Raise your hand if you’ve ever seen pictures of, oh, say, suicidal tendencies, Green Day, or OGs like The Ramones or Black Flag wearing sweater vests that look fresh. However, the idea of ​​Henry Rollins wearing a vest is oddly laughing.

Before this famous Brand Pitt photo, cardigans, especially Fair Isle knits, were seen either in Monty Python skits, worn by some of the UK royals, or in period dramas.

Yet they are back. When you shop online for fall clothing, you’ll see these sleeveless items in almost any price range. Perhaps this is due to the rise of chalet core trendy, bored fashion people trying to come up with something creative or we’re all stuck at home for over a year, or maybe a little of all of those factors combined into one thing. Either way, for some people the sweater is one of the most influential IT items in the fall and they even say it will be a staple for next spring as well! This rise in popularity is very ironic considering that it is an element that many would not have died in a few years ago.

For a particular segment of the male population, university professors, mental health professionals, vintage clothing enthusiasts, the elderly, the waistcoat has always been and always will be a fashion staple.

Hermes, Prada, Saint Laurent, Wales Bonner, Etro; The list of designers creating sweater vests is long and extensive. There are pullover vests with oversized shoulders, pullover vests with badges and pullover vests that are laced or open on the positively medieval sides. One more weird thing about the sweater vest; the higher the price of the ticket, the more the name tends to become blurry. The sweater’s waistcoat becomes the sleeveless sweater becomes the waistcoat; you get the point.

How to wear a vest

If you are planning to try on the pullover this fall, there are several simple and stylish ways to try it on. Take inspiration from BTS and wear one over a slightly oversized white T-shirt and jeans or paired with shirts in complementary and contrasting colors. To make the look less temperamental, roll up the sleeves and wear the shirt not tucked in. Some editorials and fashion advertisements feature cardigans worn alone, layered under blazers, or if time permits, try it in place of a tank top.

So, in case you’re feeling daring or want to look like a royal, we’ve rounded up our picks for the 13 best sweater vests to try this season.

1. Todd Snyder Reversible Sweater Vest in tobacco

BEST GENERAL

Todd Snyder knows how to update classic styles, eliminate cobwebs, and transform them into sophisticated, modern clothing for men. Its reversible cardigan in earth tones uses 7 gauge merino wool so soft it looks like cashmere. Try with Chinese and lace-up boots for fall.

Buy: Todd Snyder Reversible Sweater Vest $ 188.00

2. Gucci green diamond knit sweater

BEST DESIGNER FANTASY

The dream of a sweater vest from Guccis Sherbert Fever is a careful combination of two trends: sweater vests and logomania. Like most Gucci fall items, this pullover has a touch of whimsical humor woven into its threads. The abstract diamond pattern stands out on this slightly oversized green cotton cardigan. Try it with beige jeans and a dark blazer or jacket.

Buy: Gucci Green Argyle Knit Jumper $ 950.00

3. Marni geometric knitted cardigan

FINALIST

Marni takes the waistcoat and turns it into a feast for the eyes. The aqua and mustard geometric print sweater cardigan is inspired by the Grand Dad and ’60s style with its modern oversized fit and aqua ribbed edges.

Buy: Marni Geometric Sweater Vest $ 550.00

4. SHEIN Men Slogan Pattern Sweater Vest

BEST PREMIUM APPEARANCE

You can always count on SHEIN to provide you with men’s clothing and home decor it seems a lot more expensive than it is and everything is still in fashion. If you’re not in the mood to spend the money on a designer waistcoat, the best thing to do is buy one that looks like him. This oversized sweater cardigan has the trendy oversized silhouette that is big in the knitwear world. You can easily wear this cotton blend vest with a simple t-shirt and joggers.

Buy: SHEIN Men Slogan Pattern Sweater Vest $ 53.00

5. Y-3 Camouflage Intarsia Textured Knit Vest

CAMOUFLAGE CAMOUFLAGE

Buy: Y-3 Camouflage Intarsia Textured Pullover Vest $ 450.00

6. Wales Bonner Brixton striped sweater cardigan

BEST TANK RESERVE

This slim fit striped cardigan is made of chenille, so it is slightly fluffy and soft. You can wear it on its own or over a long sleeve t-shirt later.

Buy: Wales Bonner Brixton Striped Knitted Vest $ 325.00

7. Maison Margiela aged gray knit cardigan

MOST AVANT-GARDE

Maison Margiela specializes in fitting designs so that they have an almost futuristic bent. This plain gray stretch wool cardigan has oversized pointed shoulders, side seams so airy they don’t seem to be there and a generous fit. It’s like a mashup between a blanket, a poncho, a vest and a knight tabard.

Buy: Maison Margiela Distressed Gray Knit Cardigan $ 475.00

8. Awake New York off-white tulip cardigan

BEST STREETWEAR

Created by former Supreme Brand Manager Angelo Baque in 2012, Awake New York has collaborated with Reebok, Moncler, Black Lives Matter and more. He designed two colors of this floral cardigan for men. The purple style might have sold out in a flash, but this yellow tulip print sweater cardigan is still on fire. It is made of a cotton blend so you can wear it on its own. Make it bold this winter by teaming it with a tweed blazer and cords.

Buy: Off-White Awake New York Tulip Vest $ 165.00

9. Zanone Flexwool Slim-Fit Flexwool vest

THE MOST PROFESSIONAL

The Italian brand Zanone used the collegiate sweater vest as a model and gave it a modern touch. He used flex wool, a combination of very fine merino wool with high quality stretch yarn. This hybrid fabric creates a vest that moves with you when used in knits. This slim fit sweater cardigan can quickly become trendy. Leave only a few middle buttons buttoned and roll up the shirt sleeves or unbutton the cuffs. Try this cardigan on chelsea boots and Black jeans.

Buy: Zanone Flexwool Slim-Fit Flexwool Vest $ 375.00

10. ASOS Design Sleeveless Knit Sweater with Gingham Stripes

BEST DEAL

Fast fashion label ASOS presents its sleeveless sweaters as options to wear in place of a tank top. The loose varsity-inspired cardigan has a V-neck and ribbed trim. The cotton-acrylic blend sweater is super easy to care for; just put it in the wash.

Buy: ASOS DESIGN Knit Sweater Vest $ 325.00

11. Ralph Lauren Fair Isle Sweater Vest

BEST TRADITIONAL

British fashion designer Molly Goddard featured Fair Isle vests in her menswear runway, and you wouldn’t know, we suddenly see Fair Isle everywhere. However, modern traditionalist Ralph Lauren still has a version of it lurking around his American heritage-inspired fall knits. This wool and leather button-down sweater cardigan uses 15 different yarns for its designs. It has two front pockets and can be worn with tweed pants and a jacket or over a denim and off-white shirt strings.

Buy: Ralph Lauren Fair Isle Sweater Vest $ 228.00

12. Craig Green lace-up sleeveless sweater

BEST FRESH TAKE

Designer Craig Green takes the basic gilet and adds a touch of S&M to it, exposing what’s underneath with lace-up sides. The super long yarn is supposed to stay loose and hang down, but if you buy it you can do whatever you want. Its modern minimalism is daring.

Buy: Craig Green Laced Wool Sleeveless Sweater $ 545.00

13. Commes des Garons Striped Sweater Vest

THE MOST SPORTING

The soft vertical stripes are slightly reminiscent of knit tennis vests and other sports where you layer clothing on or off the court. This wool-blend sweater has a round neck and a classic fit in a trendy color palette.

Buy: Commes des Garons Striped Sweater Vest $ 377.00

