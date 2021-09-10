Street Style from Day One of New York Fashion Week, Spring 2022

Connect with us

Beverly nguyen, 31, Stylist | @thatgirlbeverly | Wearing Ulla Johnson and Proenza Schouler shoes.
Photo: Liisa Jokinen

After three seasons of programming without IRL due to the pandemic, NYFW is back, in person and in full swing, for Spring / Summer 2022. After a year and a half with no reason to wear our favorite yarns and accessories, we can finally rummage in the closet and take them out, to see and be seen again. Photographer Liisa jokinen, creator of New York Looks and founder ofGem, caught these stylish NYFW attendees on day one aside from Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Elena Velez, Peter Do and Proenza Schouler. Scroll down to see their styles and hear how their looks came together.

Funmi Akinyode, 29

@funmirae

Maryam Nassir Zadeh dress and boots. Cassandra Mayelabra and bottom.

After spending so long in lockdown and mourning the outfits that never had their moment, I’m completely ready to wear a full look. Gone are the days of questioning myself and wondering if something was too much. Who knows what tomorrow will bring. You might as well be your best while you still can.

Mina Alyeshmerni, 34 years old, Creator

@Maimoun_ny

Vintage pants, Hyein Seo top, Lululemon scrunchie, Maryam Nassir Zadeh shoes, Building Block bag.

I’m still inspired by menswear, unique shapes, silhouettes and drapes, but I’m currently embracing a 90s e-girl femininity. All at ease with a wink. Be wrapped in sheets of summer fabrics.

Rachel Tashijan, fashion critic for GQ

@theprophetpizza

Malvika Sheth, 22, Digital Creator

@stylebymalvika

C / MEO Collective print dress, purple Nanushka wrap dress, Jeffrey Campbell boots, JW Pei handbag and sunglasses from Urban Outfitters.

I created the look knowing that I wanted to share and embody a piece of my culture. The flowers in my hair are from my traditional Indian classical dance ensemble (Bharata Natyam). As for the color combination, purple and orange is the color of one of my most special Bharata Natyam costumes. Plus, I would definitely say that the fact that Halloween was approaching helped!

Courtney Too

@ always judge

I am inspired by the ease. My shoes are Gucci, the rest are Miriam.

Shayna arnold

@shayna_arnold

Vintage Gianni Versace top, Maryam Nassir Zadeh shorts and boots and bag from Venice, Italy.

My style is inspired by textures and subtle color intros.

Quincie Zari, 28

@quinciezari

See-through orange top and purple top, zebra print skirt and zebra print boots from @cityjunknyc.

Currently inspired by loud prints and lots of colors.

Marissa baklayan, 23, stylist and casting director

@marissabaklayan

Plein Sud vintage top, Karly Laidlaw pants, Balenciaga shoes and sunglasses, Dries van Noten bag.

Morgan vickery, 24

@morganvickery

1960s Afghan vest, Zimmerman blouse, vintage cowboy boots, 1940s amber resin handbag and cicada earrings.

My style is inspired by the fusion of different eras, experimenting with traditionally gendered clothing and mystical symbolism. I feel better when my soul is reflected on the outside as well, and the clothes have a nice way of expressing that.

Nicolas mackinnon, 30 years old, Stylist

@nicolasmackinnon

Vintage Burberry shirt, vintage Jordache shorts, vintage Gucci loafers and vintage jewelry, Mulberry bag and sunglasses.

I’m generally inspired by ’80s and’ 90s fashion and channel that kind of cartoonish opulence of some wealthy older woman. It’s the first fashion week since COVID started, so I’m trying to have fun and not take it too seriously.

Rocky Snyda, Musician

@rockysnyda

Rihanna inspires me so much right now. But also just let myself be inspired by the people and things around me while remaining authentically me.

Amy Juliette Levfre, 26 years old, Digital designer

@lefevrediary

Up and down Hellessy.

This city inspires me all the time, I just see everyone’s amazing style, I always watch and learn different ways of street styling.

John yuyi, Visual artist

@johnyuyi

Complete look of Peter Do, except the Prada scarf.

I’m in the mood for long braids this week. Smell the Pisces. I will keep this look a bit longer.

EJ Ellison, Model and Stylist

@ ej.ellison

Vintage costume.

My style is inspired by how I feel that day. This morning I woke up and picked out a costume! Good lines never go out of fashion !

Yan, 27 years old, Photographer

@courtgirl

Peter Do two pieces false-leather blazer, Daily Paper dress, YSL bag, Ganni boots.

I always like to play between what is particularly perceived as feminine and masculine. The Row, Peter Do or Jil Sander, etc. I have way too many oversized / structural blazers and pants that give me the most confidence and comfort. I think fashion today doesn’t always have to be painful.

Jos Criales-Unzueta, 26

@eljosecriales

Elena Vlez top, Random Identities pants, Syro boots.

Jrme Lamaar

@jeromelamaar

5:31 shirt and Rick Owens stockings.

Dalia Drake, 29

@daliadrake

DICARA outfit.

Currently what inspires me is my friend @ s.Val. I have to take her to Proenza as her very first show. She looked at the designer summer and spring line and said we have to wear leather and I said, let’s go, just give me some color!

Anka Aitimova, 32, Fashion influencer

@aneka_aitimova

Cult Gaia dress, Jonak shoes, Polène bag, Victoria Beckham sunglasses.

Dusty, Designer

@really dodusty

Becky akinyode, Stylist

@thetrillesb

ATOMIC Rework and SC103.

Photographs by Liisa jokinen

Liisa Jokinen is the creator of NYC Looks street style website and founder of the Vintage gemstone finder app.

