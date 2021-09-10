Berwyn High Schooler fights ‘unflattering’ dress code for girls – CBS Chicago

BERWYN, Illinois (CBS) – A protest and suspensions for a high school dress code have erupted in the western suburbs of Berwyn.

The students are asking for a change for what the girls can wear. Steven Graves of CBS 2 spoke to the teenager behind the move.

When it comes to uncomfortable conversations, high school student Metzli isn’t afraid to start one.

“It was leadership that I had never taken before,” Metzli said.

She is leading a movement at Morton West High School in Berwyn on a mandatory color of pants and skirts for girls.

“Khaki pants are not very menstrual because women have accidents and it’s very noticeable and it can be very embarrassing,” she said.

She has already pushed for the option of darker colored pants. No change. She thinks it might alleviate the embarrassment. A recent incident with a classmate made him speak louder.

“I couldn’t lend her a sweater to cover up, but I had to take her to the nurse and she didn’t know where to go,” she said.

“Being insecure during your menstrual cycle is difficult. I feel like what’s happening now shouldn’t be a problem, ”her mother Gia said.

The 17-year-old and others showed up in black pants at school to protest the politics. But she said when they put up unapproved posters, the students and faculty backed off.

“I was getting so much negative feedback on something that was supposed to be positive,” she said.

She admits and regrets what she calls flogging the staff. This earned her and her boyfriend suspensions for insubordination.

Morton District 201 said in a statement it was open to hearing from students, reiterating that no one had been suspended for protesting.

“There are two truths in all stories.”

Ashley Novoa of the Chicago Period Project heard about the incident and spoke to students at a recent school board meeting. She saw another charter school in the area change their policies on the same issue.

“No, it’s pretty common, and that’s why I was shocked,” Novoa said.

Although the school board could not answer direct questions, those who participated say they felt heard. They will attend another meeting until they feel their request is being processed.

CBS 2 received a statement from Tim Truesdale, District 201 Superintendent:

The District is always ready to discuss student concerns and identify solutions. Last week we met a student who was advocating for a change in our uniform policy and her parent. At this meeting, all parties agreed to have further discussions.

At Morton District 201, we need to assess any potentially significant changes in our policies to ensure they are beneficial and achievable for all of our students.

We do not publicly comment on individual student disciplinary matters. However, no student was suspended for demonstrating.

