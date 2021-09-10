Fashion
These are the best fall fashion deals under $ 50 at Nordstrom right now
While most Labor Day Sales have ended, NordstromSummer Sale is still going strong until September 12. But don’t let the name fool you. Yes, there are plenty of branded shorts, tank tops and sandals out there, but you can also tag some discounted must-haves for fall.
If you haven’t visited the Nordstrom Summer sales 2021, now is the time to do it. Discounts will only be available for a few more days, and you will certainly regret missing out on all the great deals. For example, these Nike Dri-FIT One Rainbow Ladder Performance Leggings are a fall wardrobe staple that you can wear to workout or just relax. For a limited time, they cost just $ 42, down from $ 70.
And if you need some warm sweaters for the season, Nordstrom has them on sale, too. This Topshop cropped herringbone sweater is less than $ 20 and this polish Halogen crewneck sweater is 40% off.
Time is running out, so head to the Nordstrom 2021 Summer Sale to update your wardrobe for fall. Below, you’ll find a few more must-haves to add to your cart before you checkout.
Topshop cropped herringbone sweater, $ 19.99 (Original $ 58)
Look cute on cold days in this Topshop cropped herringbone sweater which features a slightly higher neckline and dropped sleeves.
Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Straight Leg Raw Hem Jeans, $ 46.80 (original $ 78)
Those Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Straight Leg Raw Hem Jeans are the perfect medium wash that will go well with everything in your wardrobe.
Caslon draped-neck knit blazer, $ 41.40 (original $ 69)
Dress up a simple top or t-shirt with this stylish Knit blazer with collar. It is the great overlay piece to look neater during video calls while you are working from residence.
Zella Cara Pocket Joggers, $ 35.40 (Original $ 59)
Replace the joggers you’ve been living in since the start of the pandemic with these soft and cozy pants Zella Cara Pocket Joggers. They are available in three colors in sizes XXS-XXL.
Open Edit Chelsea Boot Iris Lug, $ 49.90 (Original $ 89.95)
Notched sole boots will be everywhere this fall. Don’t miss your chance to catch this pair of Opened it while they are on sale for less than $ 50.
Halogen crewneck sweater, $ 29.40 (original $ 49)
This Halogen crewneck sweater is super versatile. You can wear it to work with pants or a skirt, but you can also pair it with jeans.
Nike Dri-FIT One Rainbow Ladder Performance Leggings, $ 42 (original $ 70)
Can we really have too many leggings? Absolutely not! This pair of Nike Dri-FIT One Rainbow Ladder Performance Leggings is on sale at 40% off right now.
