This teen goes viral to prove school dress codes are inherently sexist

Another day another story about a high school girl called for her salacious wardrobe choices. If you haven’t yet figured out that spaghetti straps and crop tops are flirty, and guys don’t deserve to be distracted by such sexy wardrobe choices, then you are the problem. Girls must conform and cover themselves in order to keep peace and the boys’ eyes on the board and not on the breasts. Law? Damn all that noise!

Drew Jarding goes viral for his choice of dress code. He wore clothes to school that would violate his friends’ dress code, to prove that the dress codes are inherently sexist. It’s kind of a social experiment and the results are just as interesting and totally infuriating. His first video in the series features a storyline where he wears a revealing top, unbuttoned, and an off-camera girl is spotted wearing spaghetti straps. The teacher writes the girl for her violation, but does nothing to her. Despite his protest against the unfairness of the situation, he was told to return to class. Sounds fair, doesn’t it?

Jarding then puts on a skirt and goes to school because he says clothes have no gender. He’s clearly right, but what happened at school? Nothing. He received a few stares from the security guards, but he did not report any negative repercussions. Not only was he in a skirt, but that sucker was small, no doubt a girl would have been scolded.

On the third day he wore clothes that would cause trouble for girls, he stood in front of his whole class, then the cafeteria, trying to put on a show and get noticed. Nothing was said. The blind eye that has been turned to her clothing choices is appalling. But it’s not really surprising.

The story continues

He showed up to school one day in a very low unbuttoned crop top and was standing next to friends who were wearing similar outfits. He then showed a friend with her handwriting, claiming that she hadn’t even reached the second period, and another that had been written as he stood right next to her. How can that be? It is quite common.

In May alone, the students of Bartram Trail High School in St. Augustine, Florida, photos in their phone book have been edited to cover their cleavage. Get the hell out of here.

Remember the leggings scandal of 2019? Lets refresh your memory. Maryann White, a woman with four sons, made waves when she wrote an open letter to all the girls in his sons’ school who sexualized themselves in leggings.

I wonder why no one finds it strange that the fashion industry has tricked women into voluntarily exposing their lower regions in this way. I was ashamed for the young women at mass. I thought of all the other men around and behind us who couldn’t help but see their behinds. My sons know better than eyeing a woman’s body certainly when I’m around (and hopefully also when I’m not). They didn’t watch, and they didn’t comment afterwards. But you couldn’t help but see those black, naked rears. I didn’t want to see them but they were inevitable. How much more difficult for young men to ignore them, she wrote.

Find something better to do with your time, Maryann. If your sons can’t control their animal instincts when they see a girl’s butt, you’ve got bigger issues on your hands.

This has recently been a hot topic at Webster Groves High School in St. Louis. And boy, did the crazies come out on this one. Maggie Toman was quoted in the Webster-Kirkwood weather with this doozy: There has been a lot of debate recently about the dress code for the Webster Groves School District. Apparently, some parents fear their daughters will be treated unfairly because they cannot wear crop tops to school. I would like to know the goals of these parents for their daughters he should not be CEO.

Seriously? Can’t be CEO if you show your navy? It can’t be real life. She goes on to compare how districts rank among others in the region and the importance of things like STEM, but the most poignant remark is clearly about the crop tops.

Let’s get our heads out of our butt and look at the real problem here. We are not in 1952. Women are not seen only as sex objects. We have a female vice-president, damn it, and I bet she shows her shoulders every now and then. This does not detract from its brilliance and its achievements. A high school girl who comes to school with a crop top is not the problem. It’s how our society continues to sexualize everything about a woman instead of focusing on our minds and souls. It really is a tragedy.

A boy who breaks a girl’s dress code but doesn’t face any backlash is pretty typical these days. Things are moving in society, but it is in the wrong direction. Let’s focus less on the navel and more on the brain. Thanks for standing up for the girls, Drew, and showing them that you stand with them even when you can see him appear under their shirts.

See the original article on ScaryMommy.com