



Alexandra O’Neill, by Vogue Anna Wintour and Angie Mar. Photographed by Griffin Lipson. Few New York restaurants embodyVogue. The Three Horses is one of them. In her new restaurant in the West Village, chef and owner Angie Mar serves much more than fabulous French cuisine. Mar has made sure that no detail is overlooked in the vintage Waldorf Astoria crystal chandelier that greets guests upon arrival in personalized Christian Siriano numbers sported by his staff. And, on the eve of New York’s highly anticipated return to the in-person catwalks, Vogue100 brought fashion friends and people together for a formal affair at Mars Les Trois Chevaux. The evening paid tribute to empowering women, Markarians Alexandra ONeill (the designer of Dr Jill Bidens’ inaugural dress) and Marthey were a perfect pair to celebrate the start of a new season. I am so grateful for my wonderfulVoguefamily, who have been such a support to me and my vision from the start, ONeill smiled as he watched the dining room filled with guests dressed in his creations. I have been looking forward to tonight and my Friday show for so long, and I couldn’t be happier to share these special moments with you all! As every night should, the evening kicked off with specialty martinis hosted by Mar herself. Made exclusively with Tanqueray No. Ten Gin, yellow chartreuse, oleo-saccharum and champagne, the French cocktail was a hit among the lively crowd. Vodka drinkers sipped Lan Xias, a fruity take on the classic cocktail made with Kettle vodka, persimmon, nigiri, cranberry, lime and topped with a silky egg white foam. Of course, there were plain versions of abundance paired with dry vermouth and garnished with a lemon twist. Martinis by hand,Vogues Virginia Smith and Jordan Rhodes have swapped their NYFW schedules. Anna Wintour also made an appearance, welcoming the many guests before heading to Harlem Front Row. Guests including Chioma Nnadi, Mark Guiducci, Nicole Phelps, Rickie de Sole, Elise Taylor, Lilah Ramzi and Laura Lee from Khruangbin enjoyed a cocktail in the calm before the storm of fashion week. And, someVogueSeptember cover stars like Sherry Shi, Yumi Nu and Ariel Nicholson even stopped by to enjoy the festivities. Soon the evening turned into a multi-course meal, which began with Urban truffle and caviar croissants accompanied by a glass of Champagne Delamotte. Next, Mar made a fresh seafood tartare, white asparagus, truffled turbot with garden vegetables, and a LOrange duck. For dessert, crème caramel is mixed with lychee and Armagnac for tables to enjoy with a last glass of wine. Fashion lover and food extraordinary, Mar spoke to the group just before heading to the kitchen. When I was little I used to slip two magazines into my bed to read at night, Mar laughed in her custom Markarian dress, of course these would be the latest editions ofVogueandFood and wine. Before the guests say goodbye to the night, Mar made sure everyone could take a piece of the Three Horses charm home by sending them homemade pistachio cookies, a sweet note to start the week. of fashion.

