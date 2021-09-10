Allen Edmonds Partners With PGA Of America To Become Official City Shoe For The U.S. Ryder Cup Team





ST. LOUIS – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 9, 2021– Caleres (NYSE: CAL) brand Allen Edmonds is proud to announce that they will be showcasing one of their classic dress shoe styles at this month’s 43rd Ryder Cup. Deemed to be the official dress shoes of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, players of the U.S. team and the PGA of Americas Official Party will wear a limited edition of Allen Edmonds bestselling Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford for the opening ceremony. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: Allen Edmonds Partners With The PGA Of America To Become The Official City Shoe For The U.S. Ryder Cup Team (Photo: Business Wire) The shoes were personalized for the occasion with the Ryder Cup logo embossed on the premium calfskin insole and were carefully crafted at the Allen Edmonds factory in Port Washington, Wisconsin, 45 minutes from Whistling Straits at Kohler, site of the Ryder Cup, September 7. 21-26. Allen Edmonds’ partnership with the PGA of America and the Ryder Cup is a natural fit for us, and we are extremely happy to be the official town shoe for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, helping the team to come out. and feel your best, said Holly Campbell, senior vice president and creative marketing for Allen Edmonds. Golf and Allen Edmonds share a culture of pride that comes with a passion and commitment to their craft and a spirit of innovation. As a flagship brand of the American lifestyle, we are proud to support such a historic event. The Limited Edition Park Avenue Style will be sold exclusively on AllenEdmonds.com for a limited time. Signature of the brand, the shoe will be available in extended sizes and widths to perfectly fit almost any foot. In addition, the shoe will be available for the Allen Edmonds reconditioning service, which has saved more than 500,000 pairs of shoes from landfills over the past 10 years. Celebrating his 100th birthday in 2022, Allen Edmonds has always created elegant and sophisticated styles that represent the American man. Founded in 1922, Allen Edmonds Shoe Corporation is an American manufacturer of premium men’s footwear and accessories. We have been creating timeless, bespoke men’s dress and casual shoes since 1922. Our shoes use only premium leathers and are handcrafted through a 212 step process. Caleres is home to today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all styles and life experiences. Each shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for each one. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s diverse and growing global audience, with consumer insights guiding every aspect of innovation, design and craftsmanship that enter. in our well-positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholls Shoes, and more. Caleres’ story is more simply defined by the company’s mission: to inspire people to feel good first. PGA of America is one of the largest sports organizations in the world, made up of nearly 28,000 PGA professionals who work daily to increase interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information on the PGA of America, visit and follow us on, and. See the source version on businesswire.com: CONTACT: Holly Campbell [email protected] KEYWORD: WISCONSIN MISSOURI UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FASHION RETAIL LUXURY SPECIALTY TENNIS LICENSES (SPORTS) SOURCE: Calères Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/09/2021 14:33 / DISC: 09/09/2021 14:33 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005984/en

