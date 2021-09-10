Hamish Bowles Presents Everything You Need To Know About American Fashion





The fashion landscape is changing. For a long time, Paris was its undisputed capital, but today, as Hamish Bowles says: American fashion sets the tone for an unprecedented future. The seeds of modern American fashion were planted in the 1940s. In the United States, trends generally followed those established in France. When Paris was occupied during World War II, there was none. This allowed designers like Claire McCardell and Mainbocher to gain recognition. They represented two ends of the spectrum, the first aimed at the elite and the second at women with active lifestyles, through pieces such as washable and reusable dresses, which Bowles describes as the holy grail of modern fashion. and accessible. Leading the way in the 1950s and 1960s, the teenage years of American fashion, were talents like Norman Norell and Charles James, whose architectural dresses were admired by people like Christian Dior but who can also be credited, Bowles notes. , for pieces as popular as wrap dresses. and sports bras. A real turning point in the New Yorkversus Paris competition was a 1973 charity fashion show known as the Battle of Versailles, in which five representatives of French fashion and as many of American fashion competed for the honors. Stars and stripes prevailed. Modern, easy and unstructured clothes reflected contemporary life. The 1980s saw the emergence of the Big Three: Ralph, Calvin and Donna. Calvin Klein’s minimalist slip-on dresses became iconic from the waif look of the 1990s, just as Marc Jacobs’ grunge collection for Perry Ellis is the iconic moment when the MTV generation merged with the industry. At the same time, brands like FUBU and Cross Colors have introduced elements of the street into fashion and have spoken to largely ignored communities. We are talking about a reversal of the situation: streetwear is now one of the engines of profit and prestige. Virgil Abloh combines these two strengths in his work for his own brand, Off-White, and for Louis Vuitton men’s fashion. Today, a new generation, including Telfar Clemens, Collina Stradas, Hillary Taymour and Pyer Mosss Kerby Jean-Raymond, is redefining what American fashion can be by infusing it with emotion and using it to express their political convictions. and moral. As Bowles says, these and many new talents set their own rules and combine comfort and simplicity with a high level of values. Hosted by Hamish Bowles Director: Andrew B. Myers Screenwriters: Stef Dag and Lane Williamson Supervising producer: Jordin Rocchi Associate producers: Cecilia Sallusti and Michelle Wong Scenographer: Mike Feswick Hand model: Brielle Jenkins Visual effects, editing and sound: Andrew B. Myers Vice-President, Digital Video Programming and Development, Vogue (English language): Robert Semmer Content Director, Vogue: Tara Homeri Production manager: Emily Yates Post-production manager: Marco Glinbizzi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/everything-you-need-to-know-american-fashion-hamish-bowles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos