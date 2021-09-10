US Open 2021: Jamie Murray hosts doubles final against Joe Salisbury





Seventh seeded Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won the second semi-final at Louis Armstrong Stadium British duo Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray will face off in the men’s doubles final at the US Open after their progression on Thursday. Salisbury and his US partner Rajeev Ram defeated US pair Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in the first semi-final at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares then ousted Australia’s John Peers and Slovakian Filip Polasek 6-3 3-6 6-4 to join them. “We’re super happy to win,” Murray, 35, told Flushing Meadows. “It’s an incredible opportunity to replay a Grand Slam final – that’s what tennis is to us and we can’t wait.” Murray and Soares won the Australian Open and US Open together in 2016, but Murray has teamed up with fellow Briton Neal Skupski in the last two tournaments in New York. After reuniting with Soares, the couple didn’t have much training time before this Grand Slam after the Brazilian suffered appendicitis, missing the Olympics in Japan to have the appendix removed. “The less he trains, the better he plays,” Murray joked afterwards. “It’s been such a interrupted year for us – that’s why we’ve come together to win great tournaments. The opportunity to replay a Grand Slam final is so exciting.” The pair say they will now prepare for Friday’s final by playing soccer with Soares’ son Noah. Salisbury and Ram are fourth seed in New York Earlier, London-born Salisbury and home prospect Ram had to go through a tie-break to win the first set, before closing the second set – and the game – convincingly. “It’s really exciting,” said Salisbury, who won his first doubles Grand Slam title with Ram, 37, at the 2020 Australian Open, before finishing second this year. “We’re going to do everything we can to prepare. I don’t know what this is going to look like, but we are looking forward to it.” Salisbury and Ram booked their semifinal berths at Flushing Meadows in an exciting way with a 7-6 (9-7) 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (12-10) over Australians Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden. “It was a pretty crazy game,” said Salisbury. “We had a day off yesterday so we were able to refocus and prepare. I’m really happy with the way we played.” Salisbury is also in the last four of the mixed doubles with his American partner Desirae Krawczyk.

