Fashion
Alessandra Ambrosio strikes a casual summer outfit in a vibrant green shirt dress and big toe sandals
Alessandra ambrosio said goodbye to summer today with a daring outfit on one of her walks in New York City. The Brazilian model was seen in a silk shirt dress with a waist tie, a nude shoulder bag and a pair of nude sandals. While the model is on duty and works for shows like PatBo during New York Fashion Week, she stays laid back in her spare time.
Crossover sandals were one of the hottest trends for the summer. Of Karlie kloss for Hailey Baldwin, celebrities incorporate this silhouette into their outfits. The Ambrosios crossover style showcases a thick top strap, toe ring, and cross straps for added support.
More New Shoes
José Perez / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
The model has been seen in recent weeks with similar designs. On a recent outing around Malibu, Calif., Ambrosio wore a woven mule from Bottega Veneta and square heels at Venice Beach. Lately, she has tended to favor open-toed sandals over closed-toe shoes.
As a rule, she wears strappy stiletto heels, PVC sandals, and thong heels. At red carpet events, Ambrosio goes for a more sophisticated silhouette with big brands like Michael Kors, Zuhair Murad, Balmain, Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Alberta Ferretti.
José Perez / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
Currently, Ambrosio is back on the runway for New York Fashion Week modeling pieces for the spring collections.
Step into fall with a pair of nude sandals inspired by Alessandra Ambrosio.
Buy now: Gianvito Rossi cross-strap leather sandals, $ 845
Buy now: Tony Bianco Lilly sandal, $ 170
Buy now: STRIPED Margaret heel, $ 158
See more of Alessandra Ambrosios standout street style over the years.
Launch gallery: Alessandra Ambrosio’s remarkable street style spanned the years
