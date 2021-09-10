2021 Met Gala: Everything You Need To Know About The Fashion Event

Finally, the biggest fashion night is back! That’s right, the 2021 Met Gala is just a few days away. It has been a long time since we had the opportunity to discover the infamous New York, but now, vaccinated, masked, and dolled up, the Met Gala is back.

Far different from the theme of Camp 2019, this year’s Met Gala will usher in a new era, centered on American designers and fashion history. But before we head to the iconic Met stairs, here’s everything you need to know about the fashion show taking place on September 13, 2021.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, also known as the Met Ball or Met Gala Ball, is an annual fashion celebration in honor of the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s Spring Exhibition, which also serves as a fundraiser. Raising funds for the museum, the infamous night brings together the biggest names in fashion and Hollywood to celebrate style in a way that pushes the boundaries. All orchestrated under the eyes of Vogue the brain Anna Wintour.

When is the Met Gala?

Typically, the Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May, but things are a little different now. The 2021 Met Gala is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 13. (The second Monday in September.)

Why was the Met Gala delayed?

Although the Met Gala is an annual celebration, the Met Gala 2020 has been postponed and then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Centered on the theme “About Time: Fashion and Duration”, the event was first postponed to March 2020 and canceled in mid-May.

“The Met has endured a great deal in its 150 years and continues today to be a beacon of hope for the future. This museum is also a profound reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the power of l ‘art of offering comfort, inspiration and community. As we go through these difficult and uncertain times, we are encouraged to look forward to the day when we can once again welcome everyone to enjoy the Mets collection and exhibits ” museum president Daniel H. Weiss said in a statement.

Can you stream the 2021 Met Gala?

If, like most of us, your invitation to this year’s Met Gala got lost in the mail, don’t panic because this year you can stream it from the comfort of your own room. Here’s how. All you will need is an internet connection to watch Fashion’s Biggest Night, as it won’t be shown on TV. Instead, head over to Vogue.com or the magazine’s Twitter account, which will feature coverage, including exclusive and rumored never-before-seen access. The Met Gala livestream will begin at 5:30 p.m. EST on September 13 with Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer.

What’s the theme of the 2021 Met Gala?

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is “In America: A Fashion Lexicon”. It aims to center and uplift contemporary designers through the generations who have had a tremendous impact on the American subset of the industry. The exhibition will be divided into two parts: the first part, in America: a fashion lexicon, which will debut at the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18, 2021, and the second part, in America: an anthology of fashion, which will open. its doors in May. 5, 2022.

“We very consciously wanted this to be a celebration of the American fashion community, which suffered so much during the pandemic,” said Andrew Bolton, curator at the Met Museum’s Costume Institute. The New York Times. I think American fashion is experiencing a renaissance, with young American designers at the forefront of discussions about diversity, inclusion, sustainability, and conscious creativity. I find it incredibly exciting.

Who will host the 2021 Met Gala?

In addition to Anna Wintour, and as we learned in May, this year’s Met Gala will be hosted by actor Timothe Chalamet, American poet Amanda Gorman, singer Billie Eilish and tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Who will be at the 2021 Met Gala?

The Met Gala attendee list is still top secret, so unless someone reveals some secrets, we won’t find out until the same day. Of course, the co-chairs and Anna Wintour are confirmed but the rest is a mystery. One thing is for sure: you can expect fat names. While we have yet to learn exactly which of our favorite celebrities will be in attendance, we do know that Zendaya will be absent from the event this year.

Let’s slip into your DMs. Subscribe to Vogue teens daily email.

You want more Vogue teens? Check this out: