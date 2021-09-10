Lee County student says dress code is sexist, wants policy changes





LEE COUNTY Students are mobilizing against what they call discrimination. Thousands of students in Lee County schools say the dress code policies are unfair, especially against young girls, and say the policy goes too far. High school student Mar Perez has launched a petition that already has nearly 3,000 signatures. She claims that the Lee County School District dress code unfairly targets girls and forces them to skip too many classes. Perez used the words sexist, unfair and discriminatory to describe the dress code for Lee County schools. “Boys don’t get a dress code that often, and when we’re dress code, we generally feel ashamed for what we’re wearing,” Perez said. “If a boy wears the exact same top or the exact same shorts, that wouldn’t be awkward. “ The dress code prohibits tank tops, cropped tops and ripped jeans, as well as all clothing that is too short or too long. On top of that, a new rule states that offenders must wait in the school office until someone brings them clothes from home. Many students at every school in Lee County have working parents who can’t get there instantly, Perez said. And so, since girls are usually the most likely to have a dress code, I felt it took away our education. So Perez, who said she was accused of breaking the dress code twice, started this petition calling on schools in Lee County to relax the dress code, allow tank tops, ripped jeans and some crop tops. Almost 3,000 students, teachers and parents signed the petition. No one would be distracted, and it wouldn’t waste our learning environment time, to take us to an office where we have to sit for hours, said Perez. The District refused when we asked for a response to the petition. Instead, a spokesperson pointed to page 94 of the Student Code of Conduct, which states that personal appearance should not interfere with the educational process. The district said the goal is for students to dress for success. Perez said she hoped to meet with school board members to make her case. “My goal is to create a dress code that we can feel comfortable in, but still respect the school,” Perez said.

