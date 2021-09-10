Fashion
How CH Carolina Herrera Accessories resonates as market leaders in Latin America and Spain
CH Carolina herrera expands its reach in Europe and Latin America. The brand founded in 1999 as a spin-off of the Carolina herrera The New York-based brand is betting that high-quality handbags, strategic digital deployment and competitive positioning will help the Puig-owned brand grow its base in key markets.
With currently 129 stand-alone boutiques and 220 in-store boutiques in 43 countries, CH Carolina Herrera is a brand whose edicts of fearless, fabulous and always impeccable taste resonate with people. You buy a piece of the Herrera world and what it means to you, said Ana Trias Arraut, Puigs brand manager for labels such as CH Carolina Herrera, Dries Van Noten and Nina Ricci.
While perfumes make up the majority of global fashion house sales, Herrera considers handbags as CH’s most important product offering and currently attributes 50 percent of global fashion sales to accessories, 25 percent to accessories. ready-to-wear for women, 15 percent for men’s clothing and another 10 percent for shoes. The main lines of handbags include the Matryoshka line of oversized work bags and the Initials Insignia line of structured bags with a metal logo buckle pattern.
We are very good market leaders in Spain and Latin America, but we are getting a lot stronger now in the US and we are expanding very quickly in the Middle East, that’s where we see huge potential for growth, Arraut said.
She added that the label resonates the most in Latin America and other Spanish-speaking countries, due to Herreras’ Venezuelan roots. The brand is a New York brand but of course because of Ms. Herreras’ origins, we still resonate very well with Latin consumers. But I would say that the same values resonate internationally, also this happiness and this elegance.
Now, with a concerted focus on growing the brand’s e-commerce footprint, Arraut believes the brand has unlimited opportunity to increase sales. We have experienced geographic expansion with a presence in all major cities in Europe and the United States. This has given us significant growth, but today we are expanding the brand’s digital footprint, e-commerce presence in countries like Colombia, United States, Mexico and Chile to bring the brand closer to ‘more consumers, she said.
Courtesy / CH Carolina Herrera
On the product front, Arraut said handbags are our top priority. They are the most important category for us and are also at the heart of our international growth. We are known for our leathers and our know-how. All CHs handbags are made of Italian and Spanish leather and are made in Spain.
The brand’s average bag costs around $ 1,300, a price Arraut considers competitive for its quality, design, and timeless elements. We always start with how the concept of a bag should be timeless and used over and over again. We have really put in a lot of effort to have a very good quality and a high level of know-how. We spend a lot of time on leather bags at the end of the day where you buy a bag that has been made with a lot of effort, it’s a timeless and precious product, she said.
When Carolina Herrera took partial retirement and hired Wes Gordon in 2018 as her brand’s Creative Director, it marked the start of a new symbiosis between leading label Carolina Herrera and CH Carolina Herrera. Each season, select styles of CH Carolina Herrera handbags are reinterpreted in special colors or fabrications for the Carolina Herrera runway collection and then sold at Carolina Herrera flagship stores in New York, Madison Avenue and Dallas, in addition of select CH Carolina Herrera stores.
In the future, Gordon is expected to play an even bigger role in the artistic direction of CH Carolina Herrera accessories. Wes sets clear inspirations and we work together on new versions of the bags. We’ll likely have new ones coming up and we’ll start incorporating Wes’s input on lifestyle design and direction as well, Arraut said.
Overall, these plans prepare CH Carolina Herrera for a return to the pre-pandemic level targeting 2022. From 2015 to 2019, the year before COVID-19, we had a growth rate of 30%. Then COVID-19 happened and of course having such a big presence in retail made a difference very quickly. We expected the 2019 numbers to come back by 2023, but now we believe they will arrive sooner, she said.
