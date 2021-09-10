Fashion
Medical student says she was reprimanded for inappropriate attire during clinical exam
A medical student complained on Twitter after receiving a yellow card for wearing inappropriate attire during a clinical exam.
A British medical student received a shocking slap with a “yellow card” for wearing an “inappropriate” gown – which fell below her knees.
The woman, who goes by The Graduate Medic on social media, was reprimanded for her “short skirt” during a clinical exam as part of her exams.
She complained about the warning to Newcastle University but claimed she was fired and said it was “the most inappropriate dress they’ve ever seen”.
The student said the university said “the examiner’s word is final, the investigation is closed”, while she added: “Isn’t discrimination beautiful”.
She said the complaint stated that she was not wearing “leg covers” and that “afterwards they would not want me to treat their friends or a family member because of it.”
A buddy tweeted a photo of her outfit, showing a woman in a dark dress falling below her knees, while detailing the incident.
He wrote: “A friend did his OSCE (medical exam) with me recently and got a yellow card for wearing a ‘short skirt’… could someone explain to me how it is in 2021 and the faculties of medicine still impose sexist notions of primness on its student cohort, for having dared to show their ankles.
Newcastle University has since been labeled “sexist” by outraged social media users.
The university apologized to the woman for the incident, but insisted that “the comment was made by a role-playing patient as part of an exam.”
They wrote, “All comments made by patients during exams are passed on to students as comments.
“However, we agree that this should not have resulted in a yellow card from the examiner.
“That’s why when the concerns were brought to our attention by @thegradmedic earlier this year, they were investigated and the yellow card overturned.
“We would not want a student to leave these exams thinking that such remarks in any way reflect the values of the University and the issues will be addressed in future exam briefings.”
But The Graduate Medic called his response “factual information” and said the examiner actually berated his choice of clothing as well.
She said the university “belittled the situation” and that no action was taken against the examiner, it was “no apology.”
In response to their statement online, she wrote, “This is factual information.
“It apparently came from the patient and the examiner – I asked for verification that it was from the patient and received none – the investigation started with ‘we asked the clinician’ and ended by this.
“I had to file a separate complaint to deal with the Examiner, the concern was refuted, I was denied the right to no longer have the Examiner, and the University closed the investigation.”
Newcastle University received a wave of complaints as people called the incident “appalling” and “blatant misogyny”.
The student kept the examiner’s details private to protect their identity, but told supporters she was in contact with the British Medical Association and other organizations.
This article originally appeared on The sun and has been reproduced with permission
