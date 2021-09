Beyonc gives a lesson in evening dress

The 40th anniversary celebrations are not yet over for Beyonce, who crossed the milestone on September 4. She dressed for the occasion in a striking Versace LBD, with a zesty twist with hot pink platforms, an organza coat by The 2Nd Skin Co, a sequin-embellished clutch and a crystallized Medusa travel mug. Clearly still in the mood to party, the star filled her Instagram feed with even more high-octane glamor: she posed for a series of photos alongside her husband Jay-Z wearing indigo skinny jeans. dark and a Valentino adorned with feathers. shirt, silver metallic platforms from Aquazzura and a playful Judith Leiber bag in the shape of a martini glass. Bey gave the outfit the exposure it deserved, releasing a trio of carousels that included close-ups and full shots. Hat trick messages have become a habit for the singer, who rarely shares a single photo. Naturally, her birthday look got the Bey treatment with an impromptu photoshoot that showcased her black dress and accessories from all angles. Valentino button-down feather shirt Judith Leiber Martini Cosmopolitan crystal clutch Aquazzura Sundance metallic platform sandals High octane glamor was the old Vogue covering the dress code of the stars for some time. In the pages of the British Vogue December 2020 issue, she wore a custom Christopher John Rogers halterneck look with risky shimmering diamond details from her own Adidas X Ivy Park collection, an Oscar de la Renta frou frou cape, Saint Laurent leather partings, a lace Tom Ford dress one-shoulder, a sculptural Fendi dress, a tangy feathered dress by The Attico, an Andres Kronthaler dress for Vivienne Westwood and a dazzling Burberry bodysuit. And for her three cover photos, captured by Kennedi Carter, she wore an acid yellow look courtesy of Adidas X Ivy Park, a striking sheer Mugler catsuit, and a sculptural Alexander McQueen blazer. If you need some inspiration for your dancefloor ready looks this fall, make Beys Instagram your first stop.

