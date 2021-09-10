Thom Browne Presents Fashion Show for New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 – WWD

Get ready for Thom Browne like you’ve never seen him before.

Minimalism ?! From the guy addicted to corsets and high fashion crafts, whose 2019 Met Gala dress for Cardi B had 30,000 red feathers and took 35 people over 2,000 hours to create?

“I like big dramatic pieces, but the work on these simpler pieces is the most special work I’ve done and people need to see that there is this level going on in New. York “, said the designer during a preview of his spring 2022 collection, which he exhibits in New York instead of Paris to support his partner Andrew Bolton, curator of the exhibition” In America: A Lexicon of Fashion ” which opens next week at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“There are so many interesting and talented people here and the world needs to review this,” said Browne.

Without revealing too much (hence the colorful tulle he wrapped the models – and himself – in for the WWD set), Browne shared that the runway will show how American clothing has become freer and easier to wear. over time, while remaining true to his obsession. with a quality confection. There will also be a minimum of embellishment this season.

As for her contributions to the Costume Institute exhibit, the American Lexicon so to speak, Browne was a mom, preferring to leave it to Bolton, who declined to comment on this story.

The designer has certainly changed the way men dress in depth, giving your father’s gray suits fashionable credibility, putting LeBron James and his NBA teammates in cropped pants and the men in skirts, by Dan Levy. from “Schitt’s Creek” to “Stranger”. Things ”, actor David Harbor in Thom Browne’s fall 2021 ad campaign.

In July, Lyst’s report on the hottest fashion items for the second quarter of 2021 ranked Browne’s men’s skirt in the top 10.

Men’s skirts have been around since ancient times, of course, and on the catwalks since at least the 1980s. “But the way I approached it was not from a fashion standpoint,” Browne said. . “I wanted to normalize it. Whether it’s skirts or putting men in more stereotypical things for women, I want to show that it looks normal, or just plain good.

Photographed with Anh Duong during the fall campaign, Harbor exudes an “American Gothic” vibe. “He’s just an ordinary guy. It was also one of the reasons I wanted to work with him, because even though our business has grown so much, there are still people who think that I only make clothes for little skinny people. And there’s so much more to do… When you’re doing something really good and it’s based on something familiar, it’s harder than doing something big and fashionable, ”Browne said.

On the women’s side, Browne has had a few missteps over the years, including showing models with their arms tied behind their backs, in limp skirts and punishing shoes, which has led some to criticize the job as misogynistic.

“Look, sometimes you can cross. But the last thing I take away from criticism is fear, ”he said. (Notably, Thom Browne’s world has become less spooky and more user-friendly in recent seasons, with his menagerie of animal-shaped handbags and his growing line of four-bar cardigans, sweatshirts and tubular socks biting heels. from the king of sportswear Ralph Lauren.)

Browne recently said he hasn’t given much thought to the genre. Her spring collection will be modeled on the runway by all genres. “We live in an amazing world where it doesn’t matter.”

The show will also have a story arc worthy of those seen in his recent films, like the jewelry box from a tale starring Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn that he made to feature fall 2021.

“Movies will always be an idea we play with, but it had to be in person… and I wanted to start doing it again,” the showman said.

Browne will be celebrating 20 years in business in 2023. As he begins to look back, he is proud of his former employees who now lead other brands.

“They are like my children … and I hope what they have learned from me is to make sure that they are true to themselves and that they create their own point of view that will live on its own. “Browne said of Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli in Paris and Jackson. Wiederhoeft, who recently launched their own namesake line in Brooklyn. “And to make sure the quality is good.”

Browne’s business has grown into a gang explosion since it was acquired by the Ermenegildo Zegna group in 2018. With Managing Director Rodrigo Bazan at the helm, annual revenues are now in the order of $ 400 million and the number number of retail stores is 75 worldwide, the designer said.

“Rodrigo is one of those new generation CEOs, incredibly strategic and very sensitive to the creative side. He understands what I do and I understand what he does, and he has been extremely influential in the growth of the business and in our current situation.

Bazan doesn’t get involved in design but “appreciates everything that is designed,” Browne said. “He knows there is a reason for all of this. Sure, he’s got a clever business side, as it should be, but he’s open and curious and interested in doing it the right way. That’s why he’s been with me for five years.

Having recently launched children’s wear and performance sportswear, Browne is not afraid of growth, even growth at the factory outlet level. “I want to be as tall as possible, but I want to do it our way. “

Beauty? Home? “All that,” he said. (Browne already buys the furniture from his retail stores, which are all for sale.) “There is something so good about our growth because it stays so true to this original idea. Every season things get better and better.

Will the fashion industry celebrate its 50th anniversary in Central Park with Double TB Ranch burgers?

“Well, I really want to be around,” Browne said with a laugh, though he plans to return to Europe to show off future collections.

But first, it’s the New York Fashion Week show on Saturday followed by the Met Gala on Monday.

Browne is hosting a table of 10 at the gala. “It’s a really good mix,” he said of his guests of all ages.

The designer must know; he has attended almost every galas over the years. “I love to see the day through Andrew’s eyes. It’s not my day, it’s his day. He is and always will be my date, no matter who we bring to the table.

And while he was never stuck by Kanye and was not in that infamous elevator, it’s still an exhilarating scene, Browne said, “You know every person in the room but you don’t. ‘don’t know any. And when you look at the stairs, I don’t know what Cannes is like, but it’s a pretty busy time. All I can think of is, “Don’t stumble, don’t trip. don’t stumble, don’t stumble! “‘