LaQuan Smith Hosts Fashion Party at Empire State Building





The LaQuan Smith collection is on display at the Empire State Building during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, September 9, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)

NEW YORK (AP) Where are the party girls? On Thursday night, some were atop the Empire State Building walking the catwalk for LaQuan Smith’s New York Fashion Week in skin-tight mini blue and white sequins, barely a one-piece and shiny skin-tight pants. In his first show See Now, Buy Now, the designer hosted around 200 guests on the monument’s famous observation deck with a panoramic view of the cityscape as the wind tried to blast one of the huge black hats from his model. This building is a true representation of New York City’s dreams, Smith told The Associated Press ahead of his evening show. Being from New York, I have vivid memories of my childhood here. It’s a full loop moment. And he literally meant it, sending his models all around the bridge to an explicit soundtrack screaming that it was time to party. I’m really excited to reinforce what it means to be shamelessly sexy. I’m ready to start taking people out again, Smith said. Kylie Jenner was there. She appeared in her first public appearance since revealing her pregnancy with baby # 2 in a custom Smith jumpsuit that showed her growing belly below the lace from the neck to the ankle. On the catwalk, her models, including star Winnie Harlow, were dressed to let loose. Two were walking in crisp white with large matching poodles. Others carried mini bottles of champagne. A slightly chilly model showed off a dazzling blue bikini. Smith allowed her an open white dress. Before heading to the summit, the designer hosted a cocktail party in the lobby of the monument. At 33, Smith built his sultry luxury brand after it launched in 2013, attracting big celebrity fans including Beyonc, Lady Gaga and Rihanna. Hailey Bieber (accompanied by her husband Justin) wore Smith’s woolen halter dress when she met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, in June. Her heart remains in New York, where fashion is everywhere and everything. It’s in the subway, it’s in the streets, it’s in the bars, the nightlife, Smith said. New York in itself is a fashion moment. It’s a fashion film, from high end to low end. For this collection, the fashion is declined in electric blues, glittery whites and fishnet stockings worn with small stockings and small tops. Plunging necklines. Cut-outs were strategically placed at the hips and stomach, and feathered jackets blew in the breeze. Smith wore a bold black and white print in a group of looks that included a skirt that slit below the knee with a matching bra top. He hooded over a tight-fitting sequined long-sleeved mini that exposed a matching bra. Other models seemed ready for the bed, or at least ready to hit the bag. One wore a ruffled lace lingerie look in a soft blue. On the 20th anniversary of September 11, Smith explained that his mother worked for an insurance company at the World Trade Center. She was on maternity leave after the birth of her younger brother when the towers fell. It was just a devastating time, he said. But I think we must continue to find reasons to celebrate and honor those we have lost. ___ Follow Leanne Italy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie

