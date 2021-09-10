Ella Emhoff looks fierce in NYFW on the Proenza Schouler track

Ella Emhoff work better!Vice President Kamala Harris’ The 22-year-old daughter-in-law paraded on Wednesday for the Proenza Schouler show.

Decked out in black with her hair slicked back, Emhoff took New York Fashion Week by storm with the show, held on Little Island in New York.

“Truly honored to be working with such an amazing team again,” said Emhoff as a caption of a Instagram photo of her walking on the track. “Congratulations @jackmccollough, @lazro, and the whole Proenza team, you killed him again <3."

This is the second time Emhoff has appeared at a NYFW show after making his podium debut earlier this year for Proenza Schouler in February.

After making waves there, she took things international with her Paris Fashion Week debut, hitting the runway for Balenciaga. She wore a black suit with a matching oversized shawl, with pointy black boots, a sleek bun and glasses.

“really greatInstagramof her experience, expressing her gratitude to the fashion house for inviting her to join.

After turning heads with her fashion choice for her stepmother’s nomination in January, Emhoff soon after signed with IMG Models. A month later, she landed a magazine cover.

The newly created model made the cover of European fashion magazine Dusts Spring 2021. The former art student and knitwear designer dons one of her own models, a pastel-colored knitted sweater with a teddy bear among d ‘other models.

Emhoff is Harrishusband’s daughter, Doug Emhoff, from a previous marriage to Kerstin Emhoff. Emhoff and his brother, Cole Emhoff, 26, are named after jazz legends Ella Fitzgerald and Cole Porter.

Contribution: Hannah Yasharoff

