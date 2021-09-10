DODEA seeks comments on proposed dress code for students at all MoD schools

A new dress code may soon arrive for students in Department of Defense schools around the world. (Akifumi Ishikawa / Stars and Stripes)

A proposed update that simplifies the dress code for military children in Department of Defense schools is available for parents to review.

The update closely resembles the dress codes in place at individual schools within the education activity of the Ministry of Defense of Europe in the Far East, although this appears to apply uniformly. to all schools, according to the DODEA website. It also appears to streamline long dress codes at individual schools into less than a dozen bullets.

The proposed dress code can be read here and parents and community members can send their comments via email here.

Department of Defense Education Activity is seeking feedback on a proposed dress code that would apply to its students at military bases around the world. (DODEA)

We really want to get feedback from our communities for this dress code, DODEA-Pacific chief of staff Todd Schlitz told Stars and Stripes on Thursday. Schlitz said he did not know when the new code, if approved, would go into effect.

DODEA headquarters in Virginia did not respond to emails requesting further information on Wednesday and Thursday.

The updated code applies many of the same rules found in student textbooks at DODEA schools. Clothing must cover the body continuously from armpit to armpit, over the torso and waist, up to no less than 8 inches above the kneecap at all times, the new code says.

Footwear must be appropriate for age, among other attributes, and jewelry, toiletries, accessories, and clothing that indicate street gang membership associated with criminal behavior are also prohibited.

Individual schools set out similar prohibitions but do not have the language specific to the proposed update. The dress code for Yokota High School in Tokyo, for example, does not specifically mention street gangs or criminal behavior.

The proposed DODEA-wide code also prohibits the wearing of sunglasses, masks, caps and hoodies on a hooded sweatshirt inside the school building, the reason being that the head, students’ faces and ears cannot be covered.

The proposed updates also ban see-through or mesh clothing unless you wear appropriate clothing underneath. It stipulates a strap of at least 2 inches for sleeveless clothing and no clothing with words or images that are discriminatory or hateful, or that advocate the consumption of alcohol, cannabis and other controlled substances.

Other rules are more subjective, such as not allowing inappropriate clothing for learning or clothing not commonly found in school environments, such as costumes.

The updated code balances what the DODEA defines as appropriate attire for a learning environment with individual self-expression, according to the proposal.

Using a dress code helps teach the art of balancing respect for the job at hand with the right to express yourself, it read.

Exceptions to the dress code can be made to take into account the expression of religious beliefs, a state of health or a disability, indicates the proposed code. Accommodations can be made for cases of financial hardship, according to the DODEA regulation which covers dress codes.

The dress code falls under the DODEA Student Rights and Responsibilities Regulations, which are revised every two years.

We rotate continuously, review our programs and advice, and update, Schlitz said.