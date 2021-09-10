Receive news wherever you are with DO NOT 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8 a.m.
Fashion
Hawaiian-born designer walks the runway at New York Fashion Week
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Designer Micah Kamohoalii received an email from the producers at New York Fashion Week.
He initially thought it was a hoax and sent it in the trash.
Good thing he went back to check it out, though, as it turned out to be the real deal.
He is the first native Hawaiian designer to participate in the Runway 7 fashion show at Sony Hall.
Inspired by his ancestors and the culture instilled in him, Micah Kamohoalii launched his brand, “Dezigns by Kamohoalii”, to showcase the traditional designs used in the art of kapa, or bark tissue.
A 16-year-old dream in the making led him to one of the most prestigious fashion shows in the world.
“I think our people in Hawaii are so beautiful and they need to be on this trail,” Kamohoalii said.
They have full bodies and really know how to fill a dress beautifully with all of their curves and shapes. So the opportunity for me to be able to provide that to all of our people. My models are therefore 18 to 73 years old.
As a kumu hula and one kapa small practitioner paniolo Waimea town, Micah lives a life of perpetuating the past.
As a fashion designer, he is able to use his knowledge to carry on the legacy of his ancestors while striving to make Hawaiian culture as relevant as possible.
“When we showcase our clothes, we showcase our culture and our people and we wear them on our clothes with us,” Kamohoalii said.
And it’s very touching for people to see that because most of the designers in the rest of the world only show tailoring, they only show clothes. We show our connection to people, our connection to the place and proudly wear the designs that we have had in our culture for thousands of years.
From the rhythm of the pahu and the details of her designs to the stories behind them, Dezigns by Kamohoalii paraded during New York Fashion Week to show the importance of culture and pave the way for the next Hawaiian to follow in her footsteps.
I hope this creates bonds and bridges for others and for Hawaiian clothing and Hawaiians to be represented, Kamohoalii said.
And I hope it will impact everyone about the aloha we have for our homeland and our stories that are so dear to us that it will impact the rest of the world to pay attention to these things. that they have in their own cultures.
Dezigns by Kamohoalii reached the podium on track 7 and received a standing ovation.
Micah was invited to return to New York Fashion Week in 2021.
They will host a concert to end their trip on Friday, September 10 at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, featuring the music of Amy Hanaialii, winner of the N Hk Hanohano Award.
To learn more about Dezigns by Kamohoalii, Click here.
Sources
2/ https://www.khon2.com/local-news/native-hawaiian-designer-hits-catwalk-in-new-york-fashion-week/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]