



The best fall sweaters for men for the 2021 season Summer is coming to an end soon, which means fall is just around the corner. Before you know it, it’s time to pack up the swimsuits and get your fall clothes out of their hibernation room. Fall is one of the best seasons to showcase your wardrobe, but fall brings cold weather, so you’ll want to wear a sweater with those awesome jeans and boots you’ve been dreaming of showing off all summer. The best fall sweaters for men Some sweaters favor warmth and comfort, while others aim to complement elegant outfits. Either way, make sure you buy sweaters made with quality fabrics like wool or cashmere. V-neck sweaters are versatile and have a V-shaped neck, making whatever you wear underneath visible. V-necks will keep you warm, but they’re light enough that you don’t get too hot. The best of the best V-neck sweater Men’s plain V-neck sweater in merino wool blend: available at Macy’s Our opinion : This premium merino wool V-neck sweater has a smooth texture and a dressy look that is perfect for a refined business-casual look. What we like: This sweater is available in several stylish colors and features a ribbed knit neckline, cuffs and hem. It’s warm yet lightweight thanks to super soft, high quality fabrics, making it an ideal fall sweater. What we don’t like: Some customers feel the fabric is too thin. The best value for money V-neck sweater Gilboa V-neck sweater for men: available at Amazon Our opinion : This is an inexpensive but high quality sweater with a relaxed fit that is diverse enough for a casual or dressier outfit. What we like: The sweater is made of 100% breathable cotton, which makes it machine washable and hypoallergenic. The sleeves aren’t loose and the relaxed overall fit means it fits comfortably instead of being too tight or too loose. What we don’t like: The length of the shirt is a bit short compared to the waistline. Men’s Crewneck Sweaters While crew neck t-shirts are generally less formal than v-neck shirts, the opposite can be said when it comes to fall sweaters. Crew neck sweaters have a slightly more sophisticated look than V neck sweaters, but they can also be part of a more casual outfit. The best of the best round neck sweaters Lacoste men’s round-neck long-sleeved cotton jersey sweater: available at Amazon Our opinion : A well-made cotton crew neck sweater with a lightweight feel from a trusted designer brand. What we like: Made with high quality materials, this cozy pullover style sweater is warm enough for fall but stylish enough to complement a variety of outfits. It is machine washable and available in different colors. What we don’t like: Some customers have found the sleeve length to be disproportionate to the overall size of the sweater. Best value round neck sweater Lightweight plain sweater with round neck Nautica: available at Amazon Our opinion : Nautica offers a premium classic fit crew neck sweater at an affordable price. What we like: This sweater has an effortless sweater style and a soft and comfortable feeling. It is ideal for business casual wear and light enough to be worn on casual outings. What we don’t like: Some customers have reported that the neck area hangs down a bit. Shawl neck cardigan sweaters are great because they can add style to any casual outfit, and they are also some of the most comfortable and warm sweaters you can wear in fall. The main feature of a cardigan sweater is a row of buttons extending from the torso to the bottom. The best of the best cardigan sweater Irish Aran Knitwear Men’s Shawl Collar Cardigan Sweater: Available at Amazon Our opinion : This Aran Irish Cardigan Sweater is made from a high quality fabric blend and features premium design details. What we like: It’s made from quality merino wool, so it’s super warm for cooler fall days, and it has a vintage look with Aran stitches, buttons, and brown pockets. What we don’t like: The size is disabled. A larger size may be more suitable. Best value for your cardigan sweater COOFANDY cardigan sweater with shawl collar for men: available at Amazon Our opinion : This shawl neck cardigan sweater has a slim fit and features traditional Irish twist patterns for a vintage look. What we like: It is a great cardigan sweater for all kinds of social events thanks to its lightweight knit and feel. It has an excellent cable knit detail on the front with pockets and buttons. What we don’t like: The sweater is thinner than it looks. Men’s half-zip sweaters The half-zip sweater has a collar that extends above the neck and a zipper that goes down to the torso. You can wear this type of unzipped sweater for a casual look and close it up when it’s cold. The best of the best half-zip sweater Polo Ralph Lauren ribbed cotton half-zip sweater for men: available at Amazon Our opinion : Renamed Designer brand Polo Ralph Lauren offers a premium cashmere half-zip sweater. What we like: This super-soft half-zip sweater is made from a blend of wool and cashmere and is available in multiple colors and styles. It’s best in cooler weather, but it’s still light enough to pair perfectly with a casual outfit. What we don’t like: Some customers have complained about shrinkage after washing. Best value half-zip sweater Wrangler Authentics men’s sweater: available at Amazon Our opinion : A lightweight half-zip sweater with a relaxed fit and versatile design. What we like: This sweater is perfect for cold fall days thanks to its soft and delicate fleece fabric. It also has an extra layer of fleece lining on the back to keep in warmth. What we don’t like: Some customers have reported that the sleeves are too long. Kevin Luna is a writer for BestReviews. Kevin Luna is a writer for BestReviews.

