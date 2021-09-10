Fashion
Can a man wear a mule to work? | Way of life
Some people sprinted out of the blockade to make up for lost time, but a lot of men, well, hit the streets again. Rather than rushing, they are hostile, hang out for lunch, drinks, business meetings, and loosely crouch.
It’s the time of mules. Their feet tucked into clogs, clogs, open-back moccasins, crushable heeled sneakers, and various other iterations of covered-toe, open-back shoes. Everything is under the mule’s umbrella and the front is heavy, which slows it down.
Mules are leisure shoes, said Noah Thomas, fashion editor and co-founder of Mule Boys, an Instagram account dedicated to footwear. “It’s about standing, posing and freezing. You can’t run, so you have to relax. This is what gives you a feeling of luxury.
The men’s heels (naked and wearing socks) were less visible. Female mules have been popular for decades, but male “mules” (thanks to Mule Boys for the term) have recently shifted from cult status to mainstream excellence.
Since 2015, when Gucci unveiled the fur-lined Prince Town Mule, a big step has been taken amid the boiling jam of Birkenstock Boston, the Crocs or a pandemic in which countless men lived in real slippers. . I did. When the rampage was the longest trip of the day, tying laces was totally out of the question. Comfortable, comfortable and easy to slip on Mir had the answer.
Now, as the image of mules expands beyond the implications of domestic dormancy, men from Manhattan to Tokyo are wondering if they can be shoes for any occasion.
There is a buffet of styles to choose from. Marni’s fuzzy lime green sabo is reminiscent of Grinch’s feet. A $ AP Rocky designed a backless van decorated with flames. And Fear of God created a pebble-smooth EVA foam mule.
There are many dressed versions: Martine Rose offers square-toe snakeskin models. Tom Brown makes a mule penny moccasins. And with its buckled straps and stacked heels, the best-selling Truck from Swedish brand Our Legacy has been compared to a cowboy boot cut in half.
JW Anderson and Loewe Creative Director Jonathan Anderson said: This is exactly what he did with the JW Anderson Chain Loafer Mule, Black Leather Slip-On, which featured a huge engraved gold chain that was a success in mid-2020.
The Zhooshed-up design resonates with male buyers. According to Lyst, an online platform that aggregates data from more than 17,000 brands and stores, the number of searches for “leather mules” and “suede mules” has increased 151% this year compared to 2020. It has recorded triple-digit growth in men’s mules over the past 12 months and is becoming a popular alternative to sneakers.
“Sneakers were a very dominant shoe for men, and while some may want to move on, he still wants taller casual shoes,” said Matches’ menswear manager. A Damien Paul said. The mule, which occupies the golden mean between moccasins and slippers, is the perfect shoe.
This trend may be new, but the relationship between men and mules is not. From Margo Demero’s “feet and shoes”, the Romans (“Mule” comes from the name of the aristocratic red slippers, mulleus calceus) and the impressive pair of crouching suns. Worn by King Louis XIV. But in the 19th century, displaying the heel in public became “outrageous,” and mules were trapped in the bedroom, DeMello wrote.
For centuries, some people still find them uncomfortable. “A lot of people don’t want to see any part of a man’s foot,” Thomas said. “They” hmm, why are we promoting something that would get a man out of the house with him? Heel outside? ‘”
Nonetheless, the general acceptance of mules in the menswear community shows just how much progress has been made over the past decade, and Nordstrom’s editorial and menswear director, founder of other Mule Boys. Said Jian De Leon. In particular, the allure of shoes comes from flirtatious bordering on delight, not from potential suitors. Men’s fashion used to revolve around “looking good when you have a date,” but now it’s important to put on your gear, ”says Deleon.
His girlfriend added that he “doesn’t like” male mules. He has over 30 pairs.
That doesn’t mean they can’t be sexy. They seem to have changed the front half of their feet, but they seem to forget about their backs, so they telegram that they haven’t been restored, suggesting a stride. “Mules automatically make clothes less regarded,” Paul said.
This relaxed look is being tested in a smarter environment as the city reopens and men realize they have a more suitable Chutzpah than before the pandemic.
Dan Comley, a 35-year-old Londoner, paired his suede Our Legacy Trucks with a navy suit for a wedding in the north of England. Tokyo graphic designer Ryo Takiguchi slipped on a blue JW Anderson mule (no socks) for a “fairly formal” business meeting.
Mule Boyz thinks there is no great opportunity for mules. “I’m wearing a Birkenstock with a black tie. High and low ideas are everything, ”Thomas said.
Deleon combined a Gucci mule with a Prada tax and an aloha shirt for the wedding. “It’s about owning it,” he said. But, like many style risks, he cautioned: It’s the nuance of playing the wrong note, rather than intentionally changing the pitch of the song. “
Also to remember: get yourself a pedicure (no one is worth seeing a crack in the heel). Invest in decent socks (mules in socks may look more subtle); wide pants (“skinny is nothing,” “Takiguchi said to suit the overall relaxed vibe.).
Mules look like regular shoes when viewed from the front, so long, flowing pants are promising toys. Like mutant sneakers and derby shoes, Sunnei uses laces to create slip-ons for playfulness.
Best of all, mules allow you to avoid the loud dress code. Most offices “have rules for open-toed shoes, but they are not open-to recover“Déléon said. “I feel like you’re running away for something.”
Sources
2/ https://pennsylvanianewstoday.com/can-a-man-wear-a-mule-to-work-lifestyle/222349/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]