the first live fashion resale market

Gen Z has revolutionized the way we consume, shop and interact with the fashion industry in recent years, transforming our perception of a one-way shopping system into a need for community and exchange. And Galaxy perfectly illustrates this shift in speed. Launched to be the first online platform to combine livehopping with clothing resale, it was developed with a new generation of young video-savvy consumers in mind. The goal is to sell pre-loved fashion items via live seller-orchestrated videos, so consumers know exactly what they’re buying and who they’re buying it from. The result? A unique shopping experience brought to life by a community of fashion lovers. FashionUnited spoke with Danny Quick and Nathan McCartney, two of the founders who previously worked for Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation. They share the ideas behind Galaxy, the future of the platform, and the future of the industry.

FashionUnited: How did the idea for Galaxy come about?

Danny Quick: Our personal and professional lives have been centered on helping empower creators to start businesses – we’ve done that with some of the world’s greats. With Galaxy, we brought that to second-hand fashion. We had friends selling on Depop and we saw them trying to brand on social platforms. It all started by asking ourselves: what would the second-hand fashion dream EU market look like? How to help these entrepreneurs to build their community?

You both have a background in entertainment. Have you noticed any similarities between the two industries and how they are formed?

DQ: I think the methodology is largely the same. In music you have artists and their fans and we’ve found it’s pretty much the same in fashion where a lot of designers act as personal stylists with their community.

Credit: Galaxy

Galaxy is a response to non-social online shopping experiences. How does the platform achieve this? What are some of the tools used to create a real experience?

DQ: If you show up live to a Galaxy as a viewer, you’re part of the conversation. People join the chat asking questions, they participate in giveaways and it creates a co-created experience where you shape what you see. We have found that this direct interaction boosts trade and builds confidence. Galaxy tries to make second-hand fashion more human, so that you can buy something online face to face with the shopper who tells you why it’s cool and special. We want to go back to a place where things feel less mass-produced and impersonal by bringing the personality of the creators to the fore. With these live broadcasts, we help build trust between creators and their communities.

Nathan McCartney: For example, every creator that goes live has a chance to tell their audience to respond to that event. They enter their phone number and the creator just has to click on the Notify my community button which automatically sends an SMS to everyone with a link to the show, making it easy to access and participate in time. real.

How does the platform work for traders and what are the different stages for buyers?

DQ: We were currently bringing in sellers as quickly as possible, but we organized and worked with the right set of dealers from the start. It sets the tone for the community as a whole and what the business will look like in five or ten years. It is important to us that traders get this white glove service and that they can access our platform with a lot of support. We have developed Galaxy Academy, a short YouTube content series that gives tips on how to make a great live show with us. Many creators have experience as business owners, but they don’t necessarily have a lot of live experience. So we spend a lot of time educating them and helping them understand the format and how to use it to their advantage.

Our product today is first and foremost a designer app. Some merchants want to download items one by one, but most of them have a thousand items in stock. We help bring it automatically if they ask for it.

When merchants are online, anyone in the world who wants to register can do so. There is no act of downloading – you have your own link and anyone who has it can share, join, chat and buy it.

Credit: Galaxy website

What are the main advantages of mixing livehopping and fashion resale?

DQ: When it comes to second-hand, all references are individual – they come from thrift stores and most of them are being put online for the first time. Every item has a size, version and this product scarcity causes people to show up in live feeds because if you miss it, you miss it. The uniqueness of the products is fit for living because buyers want more information about them, be it the label, the details or just the story behind them.

NMC: We ask a lot of our sales people how to style things. How would you put this look together? How would you wear this piece? Many buyers who interact with merchants don’t just want to buy the clothes, they want style advice on how to rock them. Viewers are not only fans of the clothes, but also fans of the seller’s style. They are almost personal stylists even if they are not in the same city or the same country.

Storytelling is especially important for Gen Z customers. How does that translate into Galaxy?

DQ: In most second-hand fashion markets, the primary method of product discovery is research: 99% of sales come from people typing them. The ability to establish a connection with the person selling the item is lost in this process. These big traditional platforms put products before people and we want to do the opposite, that is, people before products. Galaxy isn’t based on finding what you want, rather it’s a little pop-up store that takes place online and you can join without leaving your room. One of the reasons Live is so unique as a format is that it offers the ability to swap and doesn’t have you scrolling through thousands of product photos trying to figure out what to buy.

Video is leading the way in terms of content and will surely continue to be an integral part of shopping habits. How do you see the evolution of fashion retail and resale in the coming years?

DQ: It will continue to be more interactive. In addition, power shifts from large corporations to individuals in all industries and fashion is no different. This will continue to put talent at the center of product experiences. Finally, machine learning is still in its infancy in the way it serves content to people, especially video content.

NMC: I think we were going to see different ways for designers to collaborate together to generate more business, for example several people living together and talking about their favorite clothes. We see a lot of art creators who like to collaborate and they’re going to find more creative ways to do it if we give them the tools to do it. At Galaxy, continue to educate people on uploading best practices, making sure they’re set up for a great experience.

DQ: At the end of the day, it’s about finding the most engaged community members and focusing on them. Would continue to launch products and experiences that help accelerate this model so that our creators can find their core community and build a lasting business and career.