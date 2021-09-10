Fashion
Fashion on the pitch – A look at the best college football uniforms for week 2
Week 2 of the college football season is upon us and a handful of teams have already made statements before entering the pitch.
The Oregon Ducks have a proven track record when it comes to uniform announcements, and this week is no different. A new combination has been revealed ahead of their clash against Ohio State. While Brutus and the Duck are likely to draw attention to their respective sidelines, it will be difficult to look away from these uniforms.
The plain white on white look is a bold fashion statement. Maybe wearing white after Labor Day isn’t that bad after all.
Ready for battle. @OregonFootball uni combo for week 2. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/5qsbPmwH3W
GoDucks (@GoDucks) September 9, 2021
Stay tuned.
Plain combo of the second week. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/iGKhSz2gPc
Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 9, 2021
Miami will also sport a solid colourway with its green-on-green plains, but let’s be honest, the Turnover Chain is the real star of the show.
for the opening of the house. pic.twitter.com/8lkYZEMi6Y
Cannes Football (@CanesFootball) September 6, 2021
A closer look at the new revenue chain. pic.twitter.com/5OTXHexwvo
Cannes Football (@CanesFootball) September 4, 2021
Jordan Miller wore The Ultimate Hurricane Accessory Last Week, and maybe there will be another chance to see the channel rigged up against the Appalachian State. Miller was actually the second Miami player to sport the chain as Kamren Kinchens appeared to recover from a fumble earlier in the game, but after consideration, it was decided that Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams, had recovered his own escapement.
After throwing in a new combo in their home opener, Boise State will follow that up with an icy combination. The Broncos will don blue jerseys with white pants against UTEP.
,
Wear white | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/qu82GdvnDK
Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 8, 2021
The first of the military academy’s rivalries takes off this week with the Navy hosting the Air Force. Both teams take their gear seriously and have posted hyped videos showcasing their uniforms for the week.
Dressed for the Occasion #Fly | #SinkNavy pic.twitter.com/6TLGbJRck7
Air Force Football (@AF_Football) September 9, 2021
OORAH !!#GoNavy | #BeatAirForce pic.twitter.com/W5NKCdPpTO
Navy Football (@NavyFB) August 16, 2021
Another solid colourway is in the mix for the Utah All-Red affair. Meanwhile, BYU will be looking to cool the Utes with their blue and white ensemble.
Game 2 pic.twitter.com/EOlwuC9PI7
UtesEquipment (@UtesEquipment) September 8, 2021
BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 6, 2021
The Tennessee Volunteers continued this week’s unofficial monochrome theme with their orange uniforms.
Looks of the week 2. pic.twitter.com/fmU83q8iYg
Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 9, 2021
