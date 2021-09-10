Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Selling Shareholder Offering Price | Your money





CANTON, Mass., September 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – DestinationXL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the leading omnichannel specialty retailer of Big + Tall men’s clothing and footwear, today announced the price of a public offering of 5,733,076 common shares by Red Mountain Partners, LP at a public offering price of $ 6.10 per share. The selling shareholder will receive all of the net proceeds of the offering. The Company is not offering any of its common shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, but will incur certain costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than subscription rebates and commissions and underwriters’ expenses. The offer is scheduled to close on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. DA Davidson & Co. and Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC are acting as co-book managers for the offering. A pre-registration statement on Form S-3 (including a base prospectus) (file no. 333-256990) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and has come into force on June 21, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC. Before investing, you should read the registration statement, base prospectus, preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference to obtain more complete information about the Company and this offering. . The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus and a prospectus supplement. Copies of the prospectus and final prospectus supplement relating to this offering can be obtained, when available, by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting the offices of DA Davidson & Co. at the attention of: Equity Syndicate, 8 Third Street North, Great Falls, MT 59401, phone: (800) 332-5915, or by e-mail: [email protected], or by contacting Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn .: Equity Capital Markets, Phone: (612) 334-6300 or Email: [email protected]. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no offer or sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Forward-looking statements Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected closing of the offer. The actual results of the company may differ materially from the forward-looking statements made by the company. The Company encourages readers of forward-looking information regarding the Company to refer to its documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 19, 2021, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which set out certain risks and uncertainties that may have an impact on the future results and direction of the Company. These risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, the risk that the offering of Common Shares will not close. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after this date may render these statements incomplete or obsolete. The Company assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update such statements. About Destination XL Group, Inc. Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading Big + Tall menswear retailer delivering a Big + Tall shopping experience that suits their body, their style, their life. The subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores in the United States as well as Toronto, Canada, Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores in the United States. and an e-commerce website, DXL.com, which offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most comprehensive selection of products online available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations website: https://investisseur.dxl.com. Investor contact: [email protected] 603-933-0541

