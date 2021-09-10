Global Workwear Market Report 2021: Blurring of the lines between work, home, rest and travel for today’s millennials is driving healthy growth in demand for casual workwear





DUBLIN, September 10, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD)–The “Work clothes – Trajectory and analysis of the world market” report was added to ResearchAndMarkets.com offer. Global Workwear Market To Reach $ 39.2 Billion By 2027 Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global workwear market estimated at US $ 29.1 billion in 2020, is expected to reach a revised size of US $ 39.2 billion by 2027, with growth at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to register a CAGR of 4% and reach $ 29.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. After an initial analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and the induced economic crisis, the footwear segment growth is readjusted to a revised CAGR of 5.5% for the next 7 year period. The US market is estimated at $ 8.6 billion, while China is expected to grow at 4.1% CAGR The workwear market in the United States is estimated at US $ 8.6 billion in 2020. China, the world’s second-largest economy, is expected to reach a projected market size of US $ 7 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.1% compared to the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Other notable geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow 4.2% and 3.4% respectively over the period 2020-2027. In Europe, Germany is expected to grow by around 3.6% CAGR. Main topics covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. ABSTRACT 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Overview of the influencer market

Global market trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and an impending global recession

Work clothing: functional and durable clothing providing a secure niche in an otherwise struggling apparel industry

Summary growth factors

Summary of the main trends in workwear

Recent market activity

Huge population of working age people around the world: the fundamental engine of growth

India and China: Unpenetrated nature of the market and large working-age population offer significant growth opportunities

Global Market Outlook

Developed markets: traditional income contributors

Developing countries: manufacturing powers and new growth engines 2. FOCUS ON SOME PLAYERS (Total 119 featured) The story continues Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) (India)

Adolphe Lafont – Kwintet France SAS (France)

Alexandra Workwear (Overseas Holdings) Ltd. (UK)

Alsico NV (Belgium)

Aramark (United States)

Carhartt, Inc. (US)

Cherokee Uniforms, Inc. (US)

Tapes Corporation (United States)

G&K Services Inc. (United States)

Dockers (United States)

Duluth Holdings Inc. (United States)

Fristads Kansas AB (Sweden)

Bragard SA (France)

Hejco (Sweden)

HAVEP (Netherlands)

Hunter Apparel Solutions Limited (Ireland)

JKL Clothing Ltd. (UK)

Johnson’s Apparelmaster Ltd. (UK)

Jonsson Workwear (South Africa)

Klopman International Srl (Italy)

Raymond Limited (India)

Red Wing Shoe Company, Inc. (US)

Snickers work clothes (Sweden)

Simon Jersey Limited (UK)

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. (United States)

The Donna Karan Company LLC (United States)

The WORKWEAR group (Australia)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (US)

Tranemo Textil AB (Sweden)

UniFirst Corporation (United States)

VF Corporation (United States)

Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company (United States)

Workrite Uniform Company, Inc. (US) 3. MARKET TRENDS AND FACTORS Growing Importance of Smart “Casual Business” as Workwear Among Millennials Drives Healthy Market Growth

Blurring of the lines between work, home, rest and travel for today’s millennials is driving healthy growth in demand for work casual wear

Growing Millennials’ Preference for Comfortable, Casual Office Wear

Changing Millennials’ Perspective on Workwear

Millennial World Population Facts and Figures: Significant Indicators of Opportunity

Growing importance of the expanding functional workwear market

Uniforms for creative workspaces: a new trend in workwear

Rising female working population drives demand for women’s workwear

Women’s workwear brands gain importance

Workwear for Women: Changes Over the Years

Workwear for women in fields traditionally dominated by men: a major opportunity

Westernization trends in conventional markets to promote growth

Corporate Wear continues to be a promising market with positive gains

Notable Corporate Apparel Market Trends Summarized

The advent of smart technologies is fueling demand for wearable workwear

Demand for wearable workwear devices sees upward momentum

Superior attributes of FR workwear compared to market uptake of the advantages of traditional workwear

NSA launches the CARBONCOMFORTT workwear range

Recent Styles of Fire Resistant Workwear

Critical need for presentation and style drives demand for crew uniforms

Workwear for older and taller consumers: a segment with huge untapped potential

A revolutionary large-scale brewing in the United States

Fashion fever takes over men’s workwear, signals growth opportunities

Rising Popularity of Organic Workwear Gives Market Growth Weight

Imagewear: a booming market

Multifunctional and lighter fabric workwear continues to be in demand in the oil and gas industry

Rising health care and social service industry drives demand for various workwear for health care

The restaurant and hospitality sector continues to generate a constant demand for workwear

Demand for custom designed uniforms is growing in the casino / gaming market

Multiple benefits drive demand for embroidered workwear

Growing role of internet and social media in influencing decisions is driving market penetration

Favorable demographic and economic trends strengthen market prospects

Exponential increase in urban population

Expansion of the middle class 4. WORLD MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETETION For more information on this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzgc6i See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005164/en/ Contacts ResearchAndMarkets.com

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

