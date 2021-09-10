Selena Gomez wore an orange self-portrait dress in NYC





For Selena Gomez, the sidewalks in New York City are essentially a runway. The star was recently spotted absolutely stunning in an orange midi dress by Self-portrait with a sweetheart neckline, long sleeves and lace inserts on each side. Gomez teamed the eye-catching dress with simple beige stilettos and sported her hair in long, wavy locks. Raymond roomGetty Images Raymond roomGetty Images But the star didn’t dress up for a fancy red carpet event – she was actually on her way to the Soho restaurant Serendipity3, known for its exaggerated desserts, of which it is a co-owner and investor. Raymond roomGetty Images They recently launched the “Selena sundae,” and the star showed off how to make it at home last week in a Instagram video posted by the restaurant. “She is literally so SWEET!” said a commentator who loves puns. I can’t disagree there. Serendipity3 also posted a sweet photo de Gomez lovingly looking at her sundae while wearing the famous orange dress. “Always a treat when visiting @selenagomez! Thanks for stopping by and enjoying a bite of your namesake sundae. #Theselenasundae,” the caption read. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. The sundae in question has the flavor of ice cream imagined by Gomez, Cookies and cream remix, as well as banana, Oreos, fudge, whipped cream and pink vermicelli. A portion of the proceeds from each sundae sold goes to the Rare impact fund, from the charity of Gomez Rare Beauty. “Mental health is personal to me,” writes Gomez on the website. “Finding out how to manage my own mental health hasn’t always been easy, but it’s something that I constantly work on and hope I can help others work too. “ Amazing fashion, ice cream and a good cause? Yes please. Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has been published in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

