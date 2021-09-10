How Fashion Resale Site Depop Tapped Into Gen Z Minds





Almost every business and brand wants to understand how Gen Z works. But few are as exploited in this generation as Depop, the social shopping app launched in 2011 and which has since reached 30 million users, 90% of whom have less. 26 years old. They use Depop, which Fast business recognized as one of the The most innovative companies in retail, to buy and sell vintage fashion, used streetwear and unique pieces; connect with each other; and spot and participate in emerging fashion trends. Depop’s strong community has caught the eye of e-commerce giant Etsy, which acquired Depop over the summer for $ 1.6 billion. On this week The most innovative companies Podcast, Depop CEO Maria Raga, who joined the company in 2014, explains how to create a social commerce community that captures the hearts and minds of young users. It starts with having a strong sense of purpose. “We didn’t necessarily build this platform for Gen Z,” says Raga. “We basically have a set of values ​​that resonate quite well with Gen Z.” For Depop, this means a platform that champions self-expression through fashion, enables entrepreneurship, and promotes sustainability through resale and circular fashion. Earlier this year, Depop partnered with Bain & Company on a Gen Z Mindset Report. Among the results, says Raga, is that “Generation Z is extremely fluid. [For them] it is not this or that; that’s it and this. ”This translates into the way they approach fashion on Depop, which allows users to adopt looks and change their everyday aesthetic, whether they go for a tweedy“ dark academia ”look, the sweaters in vintage wool from “cabincore”, or Britney-esque fashions from Y2k. Since Depop offers multiple ways for users to connect and communicate with each other, the platform is now filled with micro-communities that cluster around different aesthetics and styles. This sense of fluidity also informs how Gen Z members approach life: with an entrepreneurial mindset. “They basically define new paths to be successful,” says Raga. “They don’t necessarily think about going to college. They think, “What are the things that I want to do or that I’m passionate about?” ” This [often] means having multiple jobs. One of them could be a Depop store, which can serve as either a side activity or a full-fledged creative business. As Depop’s profile has grown, more and more fashion brands are turning to the platform as a way to introduce themselves to a new generation or to boost their credibility on the streets. According to Raga, these collaborations work when they’re organic and authentic, and Depop approaches them with care. The platform worked with Ralph Lauren a few years ago to showcase the brand’s classic looks at one of Depop’s iconic brick-and-mortar stores on London’s Bond Street. For a Benetton partnership last May, Depop curated a collection of vintage items from all of the platform vendors. In a collaboration with Vans in 2020, the shoemaker partnered with some of Depop’s top sellers, who each designed a pair of sneakers produced and sold on the site. “It’s about showcasing creativity or bringing back heritage brands,” says Raga. In the meantime, Raga is looking to new parent company Etsy to help scale Depop to meet growing demand. That means getting help with everything from payments and shipping mechanisms to the inevitable trust and security issues that will arise as the platform grows. “Etsy has gone through similar challenges to the ones we are going through now,” said Raga. “We thought that [the acquisition] could be a good way for us to fulfill our mission and support our users in a faster and better way. One thing is certain: Raga intends to continue cultivating the vibrancy and distinct identity of Depop under Etsy. “We want to build the most progressive and diverse fashion house,” she says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90671929/how-fashion-resale-site-depop-tapped-into-the-minds-of-gen-z The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos