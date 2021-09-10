Jian DeLeon and Joshua Kissi on “Found in Translation”, Nordstrom’s New Concepts series

Style is as much about context as it is about content. In other words: you can’t really separate the what (the clothes) from the where and when and who and why. Need proof? Imagine wearing a bomber jacket at the office. Now imagine wearing one on an airfield, surrounded by real pilots. It’s different, eh? Because clothes aren’t just clothes. They relate to everything from self-image to the cultural (and subcultural) expectations that we apply to and project onto the people around us. In other in other words: this shit can get complicated. And that’s exactly what makes it interesting.

Joshua Kissi and Jian DeLeon are both well aware of this. Kissi is a Ghanaian-American photographer and director, and DeLeon, editorial and menswear director of Nordstrom, is an immigrant born in the Philippines. The two longtime friends sought inspiration from their fathers and peers, and were deeply involved in the internet-fueled menswear scene, which has seen enthusiasts build their own style language based on everything, from streetwear and Italian tailoring to classic prep and prep. goth-adjacent to high fashion. And it was the memory of that time – an era of self-creation drawn from so many seemingly disparate sources – that led them to their most recent venture.

“Found in Translation: A New Language of American Style” is the latest entry in Nordstrom’s New Concepts online store series, and it seeks to deconstruct the codes of American style. In partnership with everyone, from Drake’s (British, via Hong Kong) and Beams Plus (Americana, via Japan) via Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears and the Fresh Prince-Inspired by Bel-Air Athletics, the curated clothing collection is designed to, as DeLeon puts it, “subvert the idea of ​​American-style tropes and reinforce the fact that they’re really just a canvas of expression. self “. We caught up with the duo, who put everything together with Sam Lobban, SVP of Designer and New Concepts at Nordstrom, to understand why this reassessment of traditional ideas is important today and what it could mean for the future. male style. .

How did this project materialize and what was the idea?

Joshua Kissi: Nordstrom has always been part of my creative journey, whether as a shopping destination or as a collaborative partner. As a teenager you knew that if you went to Nordstrom you would have the chance to buy some super stylish pieces; he’s always been at the forefront of designer selection and what the street people really want to wear. I have worked with Nordstrom in various capacities, first as a photographer and now through my participation in Concept 014: Found In Translation.

This project grew out of my relationship with my longtime friend and Nordstrom’s Editorial and Menswear Director, Jian DeLeon. We started to think about ways to collaborate and talk about our collective experiences of immigrant background. We found common ground on how we viewed style with respect to our respective ethnicities and how we both blend so many influences into our personal style.

Why did you want to work together on this project?

Jian DeLeon: You couldn’t tell this story without referring to a whole generation of male bloggers in the early 2000s. Joshua and I both graduated from this school of digital style lovers for men who learned most of what we know about clothing on the internet, whether it’s forums, blogs, or where Tumblr’s algorithm mattered more than Instagram’s. I’m pretty sure the first time I met Joshua was at an event for the 3sixteen brand. He and Travis Gumbs, the co-creator of their Street Etiquette project, had just been in one of their lookbooks wearing, among other things, a 3sixteen duffle coat. The brand has gone from t-shirts and prints to hard-wearing jeans, indigo-dyed shirts and oilcloth bomber jackets. It was similar to how our own sense of style evolved back then.

We started talking about the nostalgia of ten years ago and how that energy manifested itself in a fundamentally different way. We talked about the style lessons we received from our fathers, both immigrants who had moved to the United States, and how it lingered in his mind because he was about to become himself- same father. The idea that heritage and fashion sense were something passed on seemed particularly poignant in an era when the openness for storytelling has never been wider.

What kind of perspective did you want to bring to things, and how did you try to convey that concept to the people watching the campaign?

JK: I wanted to bring a perspective that feels real and authentic to the story we are exploiting with Found In Translation. I think that coming from an immigrant background, there are a lot of assumptions, but not necessarily a lot of truths. Thanks to clothes, we have always been able to show and display the best sense of ourselves. When you combine culture and community in the conversation, it becomes even more interesting. From experience, I knew that my parents from Ghana always wanted to wear our cultural clothes, while mixing them with simple pieces that seemed related to being “American”.

There is so much talk about what it means to be “American” and sometimes people feel like they have to let go of certain things, which is the furthest from the truth. I believe in the ideas, cultures and things that made your quest and vision special should always be at the heart, even if it is through the clothes.

How did you choose the brands you wanted to present in this series of New Concepts?

JD: Working alongside Sam Lobban, Senior Vice President of Designer and New Concepts and his team, we wanted to offer an assortment of brands that reflects the idea of ​​classic menswear, but with significant twists. Beams Plus was a natural partner, having done a previous New Concepts with them, representing the Japanese fascination with Americana and literally translating it for a different audience. Drake’s is similar in this vein; you have a classic British brand with a Hong Kong owner and global sensibility.

On the other hand, we have brands like Our Legends and Bel-Air Athletics, which show how many laid back basics are now part of the lingua franca of street culture. I am personally delighted to present the collaborative capsule collection of Fraser Croll’s Foreign Currency and Tremaine Emory with Champion, both of which overturn the idea of ​​the so-called ‘ivy style’, while having fun with the clothes, which is really. what this shop is all about.

What does “American style” mean now and how has it evolved?

JD: The American style has been reinforced by the different cultures and communities that continue to redefine it for new generations. We have deliberately tried to avoid the term “preparation” because it is not clothing that is part of an accepted uniform. What we wanted to do was overturn the idea of ​​American-style tropes and reinforce the fact that they’re really just a web of self-expression.

How does subcultural influence play out in this collection of products? How has the influence of subcultures on style in general changed in an increasingly globalized and interconnected world?

JD: Bel-Air Athletics is an entire line based on the way Will Smith dressed The prince of Bel-Air. I think most of us remember the scene where he flips his blazer over and wears the cashmere side. It made sense to do a capsule around this elegant act of defiance. Fraser Croll’s foreign currency flips a lot of graphics and academic tropes in a quirky way, with just enough British snark. I also like the fact that Tremaine Emory’s Champion Tears collaboration isn’t just a partnership with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, but that he nicknamed it “African-American Sportswear” which is very fitting. I think it’s about learning to transform what we have wear in what we want to to wear, after so many years of dressing to fit. This is the first step in developing a sense of style.

