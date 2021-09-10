Interview with Nina Hollein on sustainability and her fashion brand





In this age of extreme responsibility, it’s hard not to view every new brand commitment to the environment as mere hype. But Nina Hollein was seriously following her unspoken code of conduct long before sustainability entered the fashion lexicon. First, a brief history. Originally an architect, Hollein, 50, worked for famous architectural duo Tod Williams and Billie Tsien before taking a break to raise her young children in Frankfurt (during which she wrote two children’s books) . To stay creative, the Austrian-born designer started making her own clothes for fun. “I sewed so much, and I realized I had a whole rack of dresses,” says Hollein, who showcased them at a local gallery in 2009. By 2014, she had opened two stores. Then, four years later, the Holleins moved to the United States (her husband Max became the director of the San Francisco Art Museums), and her young fashion career was put on hold while the family went on sale. was adjusting to living in a new country. In 2018, they moved once again, when Max was chosen to lead the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Max and Nina Hollein at the Met Gala in 2019. Matt Winkelmeyer / MG19Getty Images Today, even with a renewed focus on growing its namesake brand, Hollein keeps the business small. And while it would be easy for her to choose a practical sustainability tactic to adopt, whether it’s manufacturing locally, recycling materials, or producing in small batches, she does them all. “I want to take my time,” she said. “Of course, I’m happy when I sell a lot of dresses, but that’s not my main focus.” His latest collection, created during the Covid-19 lockdown, is a testament to his dedication to slow combustion. Each piece is unique and handcrafted by Hollein herself from excess fabrics she has found at home. Men’s suits were plentiful, so she built her fall line transforming them into quality women’s clothing, preserving their finest details in her exquisitely cut jackets and elegant patchwork skirts. “I imagined that a woman could really have a great party there. More than the men in their boring suits, ”she said. “Max joked about it all the time, ‘Where did all my stuff go?’ ” Top photo: Nina Hollein (left) and Lisa Spellman at Spellman’s 303 Gallery in New York. Photographed by Tyler Joe; Styled by MaryKate Boylan; Hair by Dennis DeVoy at dennisdevoy.com; Make-up Misuzu Miyake for Chanel Beauty; Work by Dan Graham. On Hollein: Nina Hollein top and skirt ($ 2,250); Palace van bracelets (starting at $ 4,400) and ring ($ 4,070); Rested rings (from $ 7,700). On Spellman: Nina Hollein belted jacket ($ 1,750); Cartier bracelets (from $ 9,350) and rings (from $ 2,270). This story appears in the September 2021 issue of City Country. SUBSCRIBE NOW Leena kim

Associate editor

Leena Kim is associate editor at Town & Country, where she writes on travel, weddings, the arts and culture. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

